VIDEO: Giants fall in Game 7 overtime, Raiders taking WHL and marching on to Memorial Cup in Halifax

One of the most memorable, historic seasons of Vancouver Giants hockey ended in heartbreak at 18:25 of overtime in Game 7 Monday night in Prince Albert, Sask.

Dante Hannoun’s goal late in the first overtime period lifted the Prince Albert Raiders to a 2019 championship victory and a berth in the 2019 Memorial Cup Tournament.

Milos Roman scored both goals for the Vancouver Giants, while Noah Gregor had the first two goals of the game for Prince Albert and assisted on the overtime winners. The San Jose Sharks prospect, Gregor, was picked as the WHL player of teh game, in Game 7.

WATCH THE RAIDERS GOALS

Meanwhile, Giants netminder David Tendeck was terrific once again in goal for the Giants making 37 saves, while Ian Scott stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced for Prince Albert, earning him 2019 WHL Playoff MVP for his efforts.

Prince Albert is now the Western Hockey League champs, the first time since 1985.

WHL Reporting

.

WATCH: What did head coach Michael Dyck have to say during the morning skate?

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

No Scoring

Shots: 9-9

.

2nd Period:

VAN – Milos Roman (3) put the Giants on the board first at 4:45 of the first period when he one-timed home a cross-ice feed from Bowen Byram from inside the right-wing circle. It was Roman’s first of two on the night.

PA – Noah Gregor (12) responded for the Raiders at 14:55 when his low shot from the slot found its way home for his first of two. Parker Kelly had the lone assist on the goal.

Shots: 12-5 Prince Albert

.

3rd Period:

PA – Gregor (13) struck again for the Raiders at 4:25 of the third to give the Raiders a brief 2-1 lead.

VAN – Milos Roman answered right back with his fourth of the playoffs at 8:30 on a power play to even the score at 2-2.

Shots: 11-7 Prince Albert

.

Overtime:

PA – Dante Hannoun (14) helped the Raiders secure the Ed Chynoweth Cup at 18:25 of overtime when he snuck to the right side of the net, and one-timed home a cross-ice feed from Noah Gregor, clinching the Raiders their first WHL Championship since 1985.

Good luck Raiders!

WATCH: Alex Kannok-Leipert shared his predictions ahead of Monday’s game

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Prince Albert 3 – Vancouver 2 (Overtime(

• Final shots: 40 – 26 Prince Albert

• David Tendeck: 37/40 saves for Vancouver

• Ian Scott: 24/26 saves for Prince Albert

• Vancouver:1/4 on the Power Play

• Prince Albert: 0/1 on the Power Play

• 3 Stars: 1. Jared Dmytriw (VAN); 2. Davis Koch (VAN); and 3. Dallas Hines (VAN)

• To the three above 20-year-olds of the Vancouver Giants, congratulations on three tremendous WHL careers.

A spokesman for the team said more information on the Vancouver Giants reaction will come in the days ahead, upon their return back home to Vancouver.

Meanwhile, back home a large crowd of Giants fans gathered at LEC to watch the game together.

RECENT COVERAGE: Giants force Game 7 with 4-2 win Sunday in Prince Albert

