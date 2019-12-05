VIDEO: Giants fall 3-1 to Victoria in mid-week Island game

The major junior hockey team is back at home in Langley for a toy drive and Santa singalong Friday

Wednesday night’s game on Vancouver Island didn’t end well for the Giants. The lost to the Victoria Royals by the score of 3-1. (Kevin Light/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Wednesday night in Victoria the Vancouver Giants dropped a 3-1 decision to the Victoria Royals.

Despite outshooting the Royals 34-20, the G-Men only managed to score once on goaltender Shane Farkas.

Graeme Bryks, Keanu Derungs, and Nolan Jones had goals for the Royals (14-8-2-0), while Brandon Cutler supplied two assists.

Cole Shepard had the lone goal for the Giants (13-12-1-1), which came late in the third period.

.

BOX SCORES

1st Period:

VIC – 20 seconds into the game Graeme Bryks put Victoria ahead 1-0 when he parked himself in front of the Giants goal and one-timed home a feed from Brandon Cutler for his second of the season.

Shots: 7-4 Victoria

.

2nd Period:

No Scoring

.Shots: 18-6 Vancouver

.

3rd Period:

VIC – Keanu Derungs extended Victoria’s lead to 2-0 when he banged home a Gary Haden breakaway rebound. Haden was sprung free on a breakaway after leaving the penalty box, and Derungs followed up his attempt and knocked his seventh of the season home into the empty net.

VIC – 43 seconds later Nolan Jones scored his first of the season unassisted off a shot from the slot to make it 3-0 Royals.

VAN – At 18:18 of the third, Cole Shepard got the Giants on the board when he redirected a Justin Sourdif pass over the right shoulder of Shane Farkas from the high slot. Shepard’s sixth of the season was also set up by Dylan Plouffe.

Shots: 12-7 Vancouver

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Victoria 3 – Vancouver 1

• Final shots: 34 – 20 Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 17/20 saves for Vancouver (7-6)

• Shane Farkas: 33/34 saves for Victoria (10-4-1-0)

• Vancouver power play: 0/6

• Victoria power play: 0/3

• 3 Stars: Shane Farkas (VIC – 33 Saves), Keanu Derungs (VIC – 1G, GWG), Brandon Cutler (VIC – 2A)

• The Giants are now 4-4-1-0 against the B.C. division

• The Vancouver Giants have outshot their opposition in 18 of their first 27 games

• Netminder David Tendeck has held opponents to three goals or less in each of his past eight appearances

.

WHAT’S COMING UP

The Giants play next on Friday night at home against the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. This event will feature karaoke and toy drive.

And their Sunday, Dec. 8 game will be held at Rogers Arena, and features the team’s popular teddy bear toss. That game starts at 4 p.m.

.

_________________________________

