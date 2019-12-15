VIDEO: Giants edged out by Everett

Another case where Vancouver outshot an opponent, but couldn’t get past the other goalie

Giants defenceman Tanner Brown tangled with a Silvertip Saturday night (Dec. 15) in Everett (Chris Mast/special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants came close, but not close enough in their second go of the season against the Everett Silvertips.

Playing in Everett, WA, Giants (14-14-1-1) dropped a 3-2 decision to Everett, outshooting the Silvertips 27 to 20, but unable to get enough of those shots past rival goalie Dustin Wolf.

Bryce Kindopp scored twice for Everett, including their Teddy Bear Toss goal at 1:52 of the first period.

Tyler Preziuso and Justin Sourdif responded with goals for the Giants who outshot Everett 27-20.

Everett scored first, with Bryce Kindopp’s first goal of the night coming just a minute and 52 seconds in. Kindopp., the Silvertips leading scorer, knocked his own rebound past David Tendeck. Cole Fonstad and Ronan Seeley assisted.

Gianni Fairbrother added to Everett’s lead at 16:46 of the first on a power play. His one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle snuck past Tendeck’s left leg. Olen Zellweger and Ronan Seeley both drew the assists.

A minute and 13 seconds later the Giants got on the board when Tyler Preziuso knocked a Michal Kvasnica rebound past Dustin Wolf and home for his 12th goal of the season. Tristen Nielsen also earned an assist on that goal, giving him 11 points in his past seven games.

After a scoreless second period, Bryce Kindopp pulled the Silvertips back ahead by two goals at 12:57 on a power play re-direct. He parked himself in close and tipped a Cole Fonstad feed past Tendeck for the eventual game-winning goal.

Giants pushed back within one goal at the 17:38 mark when Justin Sourdif’s shot from the slot went up and over the glove of Dustin Wolf. Captain Alex Kannok Leipert drew the lone assist on Sourdif’s 12th of the season.

Final Score: Everett 3 – Giants 2

READ ALSO: Giants make big trade

Tendeck had 17 saves on 20 shots for Vancouver, while Wolf had 25 saves on 27 shots for Everett.

The Giants have outshot their opponent in 21 of their 30 games this season.

Giants are now 0-2 against Everett this season.

They’ve dropped both games by identical 3-2 scores.

The Giants road record now sits at 7-9-0-1.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Giants earn a teddy bear toss victory Sunday at Rogers Arena

Tyler Preziuso now has three goals in his first two games with the Vancouver Giants.

Next Giants game goes Tuesday night on home ice at the Langley Events Centre against the Prince George Cougars.

It’s their last home game of the season.

Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Giants netminder David Tendeck stopped 17 of 20 shots against the Silvertips Saturday night (Dec. 15) in Everett (Chris Mast/special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants Alex Kannok Leipert blocked a Silvertip Saturday night (Dec. 15) in Everett (Chris Mast/special to Langley Advance Times)