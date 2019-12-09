All stuffed toys thrown onto the ice during today’s teddy bear toss game will be gathered and donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

VIDEO: Giants earn a teddy bear toss victory Sunday at Rogers Arena

G-Men suit up next on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they take on the Everett Silvertips in Washington

Sunday night at Rogers Arena the Vancouver Giants earned a 4-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans during the Chevrolet teddy bear toss today.

And some new faces for the Vancouver Giants are being credited with having a huge impact on the outcome of the 2019 teddy bear toss game.

Forward Tyler Preziuso scored twice in his Giants debut (in the third period) to help cement a 4-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans (12-12-2-1).

Connor Horning’s first goal as a Giant was the game winner, and Michal Kvasnica’s first goal as a Giant at 4:04 of the first period served as the 2019 teddy bear goal.

Tristen Nielsen, Justin Sourdif, and Bowen Byram all recorded multi-assist games for the G-Men.

Connor Bouchard had the lone goal in response for Tri-City who were outshot 53-26 by the Giants on Sunday.

The Vancouver Giants (14-13-1-1) play next on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Everett, Wash. against the Silvertips.

RECENT GAME: Vancouver Giants fall to Spokane Chiefs

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

VAN – Michal Kvasnica scored the famed Teddy Bear Goal of 2019 for the Vancouver Giants at 4:04. He took a pass from Tristen Nielsen at the Tri-City blueline, skated into the left circle and wired home his shot from the left-wing circle past Beck Warm to make it a 1-0 game.

VAN – Connor Horning then extended the Giants lead at 15:55 off a low shot from the high slot that snuck past Beck Warm’s stick and in. Horning’s first as a Giant was assisted by Justin Sourdif and Bowen Byram.

Shots: 16-15 Tri-City

2nd Period:

No Scoring

Shots: 19-7 Vancouver

3rd Period:

TC – 1:07 into the third, Connor Bouchard potted the lone goal of the game for Tri-City in close off a feed from Krystof Hrabik. Bouchard’s seventh came just as a Tri-City power play had expired.

VAN – A minute and 45 seconds later the Giants answered when Tyler Preziuso knocked home a Tristen Nielsen rebound past Beck Warm for his 10th goal of the season.

VAN – Preziuso wasn’t done. At 6:34 of the third he wired home a shot from the slot on a Giants power play, increasing the Vancouver lead to 4-1. Tristen Nielsen and Bowen Byram drew the helpers on Preziuso’s 11th goal.

Shots: 19 – 3 Vancouver

.

BY THE NUMBER

• Final score: Vancouver 4 – Tri-City 1

• Final shots: 53 – 26 Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 25/26 saves for Vancouver (8-7)

• Beck Warm: 49/53 saves for Tri-City (8-12-1-1)

• Tri-City power play: 0/2

• Vancouver power play: 1/2

• 3 Stars: Tyler Preziuso (VAN – 2 Goals); Tristen Nielsen (VAN – 3 Assists); Michal Kvasnica (VAN – teddy bear goal)

• The Giants set a new season high for shots on goal Sunday with 53.

• The Giants have outshot their opposition in five straight games, and in 20 of their first 29 games altogether.

• Thanks to his three-assist effort, Tristen Nielsen has now registered five goals and five assists for 10 points in his past six games.

• The Giants improved their record against Tri-City to 2-1 on the season.

• Tomorrow (Monday) Bowen Byram will be heading to Oakville, Ont. to join Team Canada at their World Junior Selection Camp.

• The teddy bears will be donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

RELATED: Giants make big trade

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

All stuffed toys thrown onto the ice during today’s teddy bear toss game will be gathered and donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

All stuffed toys thrown onto the ice during today’s teddy bear toss game will be gathered and donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

All stuffed toys thrown onto the ice during today’s teddy bear toss game will be gathered and donated to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)

Previous story
Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Just Posted

White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Donors received a certificate Sunday marking their purchase of a pier plank

Plans for new Surrey hospital to be updated Monday

News conference announced by Premier Horgan and health minister Adrian Dix

White Rock looking at 3.9% tax increase

Budget discussions are to take place this week

PHOTOS: White Rock Festival of Lights celebrated with a cheer

Hundreds of people gathered in the city Saturday for a Christmas event

Surrey 37 per cent behind in housing supply projections

Of 18 cities in Metro Vancouver, only City of North Vancouver and Richmond met or exceeded projections

VIDEO: Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms

Netflix flexed its muscles across all categories, just as it is girding for battle with a host of new streaming services

B.C. coroner asking for help identifying man found dead in Peace region

Mounties have deemed the man’s death not suspicious and believe he died earlier this year

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

BCRTC president says job action is ‘completely unacceptable’ to use SkyTrain users ‘as leverage’

Accused Abbotsford school killer due back in court after psych assessment

Gabriel Klein could possibly be found ‘not criminally responsible’

Lawyer competence includes knowledge of Indigenous-Crown history: B.C. law society

All practising lawyers in B.C. will be required to take a six-hour online course covering these areas

Wealth of Canadians divided along racial lines, says report on income inequality

One interesting finding was that racialized men have a higher employment rate than non-racialized men

VIDEO: Giants earn a teddy bear toss victory Sunday at Rogers Arena

G-Men suit up next on Saturday, Dec. 14 when they take on the Everett Silvertips in Washington

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Most Read