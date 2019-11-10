In their second game in as many nights, the Vancouver Giants played the Portland Winterhawks Saturday, south of the border. This time, the G-Men fell 2-1 in a nine-round shootout. (Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks)

VIDEO: Giants drop game to Portland, 2-1, in nine-round shootout

Rematch sees G-Men fall to Winterhawks in a visit south of the border Saturday night

Saturday night in Portland, the Vancouver Giants (10-8-1-1) earned a single point in a nine-round, dramatic 2-1 shootout loss to the Portland Winterhawks.

Justin Sourdif had the Giants goal in regulation, while Jack O’Brien responded for Portland.

Goaltenders Trent Miner (Vancouver) and Joel Hofer (Portland) were both described as “outstanding” for their respective teams, combining for 57 saves, said Giants play-by-play broadcaster Dan O’Connor.

Portland forward Mason Mannek secured the shootout winner in Round 9 to help the Winterhawks to their 11th victory. The Giants have now earned at least a point in each of their past five games.

The Giants don’t play again until next weekend at home. They take on the Prince George Cougars at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Nov. 16.

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

VAN – 4:34 into the game, Justin Sourdif put the Giants ahead 1-0 with his ninth of the season. Dylan Plouffe supplied the lone assist on the play.

Shots: 13-6 Vancouver

2nd Period:

POR – At 10:24, rookie Jack O’Brien (2) responded for Portland when he re-directed home a point shot from Nick Cicek past Trent Miner.

Shots: 14-7

3rd Period:

No Scoring

Shots: 6-5 Vancouver

Overtime:

No Scoring

Shots: 5-3 Vancouver

Shootout:

POR – Jarvis (Miss)

VAN – Svejkovsky (Miss)

POR – Dureau (Goal)

VAN – Byram (Goal)

POR – Newkirk (Miss)

VAN – C. Shepard (Miss)

POR – Stefan (Miss)

VAN – Sourdif (Miss)

POR – Hanas (Goal)

VAN – Nielsen (Goal)

POR – Gricius (Miss)

VAN – Roman (Miss)

POR – O’Brien (Miss)

VAN – Plouffe (Miss)

POR – Knak (Miss)

VAN – Ostapchuk (Miss)

POR – Mannek (Goal)

VAN – Patrician (Miss)

.

FRIDAY NIGHT’S GAME DETAILS: Giants down Winterhawks to earn 3rd straight victory

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Portland 2 – Vancouver 1 (Shootout)

• Final shots: Vancouver 31 – Portland 28

• Trent Miner: 27/28 saves for Vancouver (5-4-1-1)

• Joel Hofer: 30/31 saves for Portland (11-3-0-1)

• Vancouver Giants: 0/4 on the Power Play

• Portland Winterhawks: 0/4 on the Power Play

• 3 Stars: Joel Hofer (POR – 30 saves); Trent Miner (VAN – 27 saves); Jack O’Brien (POR – 1G)

• The Giants are now 3-0-1-1 in their last five games.

• Giants road record now sits at 6-5-0-1

• Vancouver’s shootout record now sits at 1-1.

• Seven of Justin Sourdif’s nine goals this season have come on the road

