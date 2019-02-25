VIDEO: Giants beat Royals in Victoria

Vancouver Giants are coming home from the Island with five of six possible points from the Victoria Royals.

Sunday afternoon at the Save on Foods Memorial Centre the Vancouver Giants (41-14-2-2) defeated the Victoria Royals (31-25-2-2) in overtime 2-1.

Bowen Byram scored his WHL-leading fourth overtime winning goal 59 seconds into overtime, moving the Giants back within two points of first place in the Western Conference standings.

Davis Koch assisted on both Giants goals while Trent Miner stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Phillip Schultz had Victoria’s lone goal in response while Brock Gould made 28 saves in the Victoria net.

With this game, Giants improved their overtime record to 6-2 on the season.

Four of the 10 meetings this season between the Giants and the Royals required overtime. Each team won twice in extra time.

Giants went 6-2-1-1 against the Victoria Royals this season and were 2-1-1-1 against them on the road.

They are now 13-0-0-2 against B.C. Division teams since December 15th.

Giants are two points back of the Everett Silvertips for first place in the Western Conference and they still hold one game in hand.

Photos by: Jay Wallace