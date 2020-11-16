The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)

The Canucks 'Reverse Retro' jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)

VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL's 'Reverse Retro' collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Sports haven’t looked the way they typically look this year, with pandemic bubbles all around and games cancelled and postponed due to COVID infections.

But as 2020 draws to a close, the NHL and Adidas have teamed up to bring a little bit of flair to the sports world with a series of 31 “Reverse Retro” jerseys. According to the NHL, it’s the first time all teams in the league have participated in the initiative. Each jersey represents “unique and historical moments in each club’s history, while refreshing the colour and design combination for an all-new presentation.”

Perhaps most pertinent for British Columbians is the Canucks retro jersey. The team had quite a few to choose from, having worn seven logo variations and 21 different uniforms over 50 years. Although it’s faced some criticism on social media for not harkening back to the popular Black Skate jersey, the retro version is a play on the gradient orca jersey. That jersey was the alternate from 2001 to 2006, and according to the Canucks “marks a shift in Canucks hockey and the start of a new era.”

