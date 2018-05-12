VIDEO: Anarchy Angels Roller Derby Team host Battle by the Border

The Angels went against two hard hitting roller derby teams from California

The Anarchy Angels Roller Derby team from the Greater Vancouver Roller Derby hosted their First Annual Women’s Flat Track Derby Association Tournament, Battle by the Border.

The Angles were founded in 2007 and are apart of the Mainland Misfits Roller Derby Association.

The Angels will be hosting Humboldt Roller Derby from Eureka, California and South Coast Roller Derby from Laguna Hills, California.

Some heavy hitting going on at the Cloverdale Curling rink for the Battle by the border roller derby tournament. Come on down and enjoy some prizes and refreshments! #rollerderby @anarchy_angels pic.twitter.com/mANDf8FMnl — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) May 12, 2018

The tournament included entertainment at intermission, a 50/50 raffle draw and high speed Roller Derby action throughout the day.