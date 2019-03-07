Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal

The 19-year-old Hasal has been a member of the Whitecaps FC Academy since 2016

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal to a Major League Soccer Homegrown contract.

The deal keeps the Saskatoon-raised Hasal with the Whitecaps through 2020 and has options for 2021 and 2022.

The 19-year-old Hasal has been a member of the Whitecaps FC Academy since 2016.

Internationally, Hasal had two clean sheets in five starts for Canada at the CONCACAF U-20 championship in 2017 and 2018.

READ MORE: New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Hasal becomes the first player signed from the Whitecaps’ U-23 development team. He is the fourth teenage Academy product on the roster, along with Theo Bair, Michael Baldisimo, and Simon Colyn.

“This is an amazing moment, it’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid,” Hasal said in a statement. “This is the main goal that I have had for the past few years, but nothing stops now, this is only the beginning.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cloverdale’s Jim Gallagher boxing tourney to feature Surrey, Langley talent
Next story
As a rare 9th-degree black belt, Surrey senior still gets kicks teaching karate – and learning

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Jim Gallagher boxing tourney to feature Surrey, Langley talent

Event supports local amateur boxers

Surrey robotics team heads to world championships in Kentucky

High school students won B.C. title, as well as excellence and top robot skill awards

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, Surrey senior still gets kicks teaching karate – and learning

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

Surrey rivals in 4A fight tonight at school basketball provincials

Boys teams from Holy Cross and Lord Tweedsmuir to play at Langley Events Centre

Surrey, Vancouver submit final proposal to launch driverless shuttles

The two cities hope to share $50M in prize money in the ‘Smart Cities’ traffic infrastructure challenge

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

Province yet to announce new funding for B.C.’s 80 search-and-rescue groups

B.C. teacher who hugged student in storage room to keep teaching certificate

Duc-Hung Tran was working in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district at time

Most Read