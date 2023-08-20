The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list. Hasal is seen in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City, in St. Louis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list. Hasal is seen in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City, in St. Louis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

Vancouver Whitecaps place back-up goalie on season-ending injury list

Thomas Hasal, 24, came up through the Saskatchewan branch of the Whitecaps academy

The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says the move is related to patellar tendinitis.

Schuster says Hasal has been managing the condition through the season but the move will help the goalkeeper focus on his recovery.

Hasal, 24, came up through the Saskatchewan branch of the Whitecaps academy and signed a professional contract with the team in 2019.

He has made three starts for the Whitecaps this season, primarily backing up starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Hasal was called up to the Canadian national team in 2022 but did not make an appearance in the match.

The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Team BC athletes win silver at Baseball Canada Cup
Next story
Lions receivers ensuring offensive hot streak continues despite battling injuries

Just Posted

Fixed wing aircraft dropping retardent on a wildfire on Aug 18, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
B.C. WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

Nico Wynd golf competition low net winner, Bernd Tietzman, left, club captain Peter Taylor, and low gross winner Doug Hastings. (Ross Ruddick photo)
Nico Wynd senior men’s club crowns new golf champions

The family of 19-year-old homicide victim Tanner Krupa of Edmonton is appealing to the public on the six-year anniversary of his death. He was found on Aug. 20, 2017 in Surrey, in the 6900-block of 127A Street. (whathappenedtotanner.com photo)
Family of Tanner Krupa appeal to public on six-year anniversary of homicide

A pedestrian walks along Yale Road at Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality health index at ‘very high risk’