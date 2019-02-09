(Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press)

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

Vancouver Giants have matched their win total from a season ago, and have done so in 18 fewer games.

Friday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, the G-Men earned a 3-1 victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Lukas Svejkovsky (1G, 2A), Tristen Nielsen (2G, 1A), and Jadon Joseph (2A) combined for eight points on the night while goaltender Trent Miner made 26 saves to earn his 19th win of the season.

Connor Zary supplied Kamloops (20-26-4-1) with their lone goal of the night while their goaltender Dylan Ferguson made 31 saves.

The win moved the Giants (36-13-2-1) to within one point of the Everett Silvertips for first place in the Western Conference standings.

.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

At 16:07 of the opening period Vancouver’s Svejkovsky followed up on a Nielsen rebound and jammed it across the goal line to give the Giants a 1-0 advantage.

Kaleb Bulych earned the second assist on Svejkovsky’s marker.

Vancouver lead the first peirod with shots on goal, 9-6.

2nd Period:

At 12:33 into the middle frame, Kamloops’ Conner Zary snuck his 13th of the season through the legs of Miner.

Again, Vancouver lead with shots on goal in the second period, 14-10.

3rd Period:

Right as a power play had expired, G-Men’s Nielsen notched his first of two goals on the night when he skated into the left-wing circle and one-timed home a feed from Jadon Joseph from behind the Kamloops net.

Svejkovsky added the second assist on Nielsen’s first of two on the night.

Then, one minute and 58 seconds later, Nielsen struck again from virtually the exact same spot on the ice off of virtually the exact same pass from Joseph behind the net.

Of course, Svejkovsky earned the second assist on the play.

In the final period of the game, the teams were tied 11-11 for shots on goal.

With another victory on the record books, the Giants are back home in Langley for their next game on Sunday afternoon against the Prince George Cougars. They’ve been up against this time three times in the past few weeks, winning each matchup. They’re hoping to do it again, this time the puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Vancouver 3 – Kamloops 1

• Final shots: 34-27 Vancouver

• Trent Miner: 26/27 saves for Vancouver (19-4-1-0)

• Dylan Ferguson: 31/34 saves for Kamloops (14-19-4-0)

• Vancouver: 1/6 on the power play

• Kamloops: 1/6 on the power play

• 3 Stars: 1) Tristen Nielsen (VAN – 2G, 1A); 2) Dylan Ferguson (KAM – 31 saves), and 3) Trent Miner (VAN – 26 saves)

• With the win the Giants improved their road record to 16-8-1-0. With nine road games still remaining the Giants have already matched their road win total from last season.

• The Giants are now 20-3-1-1 against teams from the B.C. division and are 10-1-1-0 on the road against division competition.

• In four games against Kamloops, Tristen Nielsen has now recorded three goals and five assists for eight points. He’s tied with Bowen Byram for the team lead in scoring against the Blazers.

• The Giants are now 5-0 against Kamloops this season and 2-0 against them on the road.

• Giants captain Jared Dmytriw suited up in his 300th career WHL game on Friday night. He finished the game even on the night with two shots on goal.

 

(Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press)

Previous story
Hockey Day in Canada showcases key games for country’s NHL teams

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Surrey council to vote on hiring artists to design ‘creative bike racks’

One will be located in Fleetwood, the other at the Surrey Art Centre; total budget is $13,000

PetSmart opens new Surrey location

Store has a ‘free range’ portion for cat adoption centre

UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Developer now wants to build apartments at Surrey manufactured home park

Council to consider rezoning northern part of Fleetwood property; southern part rezoned for townhomes

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

RCMP investigating alleged assault at minor hockey club in North Vancouver

General manager Joanna Hayes says the club takes the safety and well-being of its member families seriously

Most Read