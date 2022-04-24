Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants win one, lose one in Washington

Series against Everett will resume in Langley on Wednesday

Vancouver Giants have returned home from Washington with a split on the road.

Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Niko Huuhtanen paced the Silvertips attack with two goals and two assists while five other Silvertips notched multi-point games.

Ethan Semeniuk, Mazden Leslie and Alex Cotton responded with goals for the Giants. Braden Holt made 29 saves in the Everett net while Will Gurski stopped 38 for Vancouver.

Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Huuhtanen put Everett ahead early just 1:26 into the game on a power play one-timer from the left point. Olen Zellweger and Jacob Wright earned the assists.

At 15:09, Ryan Hofer made it 2-0 for Everett off a two-on-one rush down the right wing. Hofer’s second goal of the series was set up by Ben Hemmerling and Dylan Anderson.

Just under two minutes later at 17:03, Wright made it 3-0 for Everett when he finished off a back-door feed from Niko Huuhtanen. Ronan Seeley had the second assist.

The final goal for the period came at 18:39 from Huuhtanen who went through his own legs and up high from in close to secure his second of the night and his third of the series. Hofer had the lone assist.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants beat Everett in Washington

Giants forward Payton Mount left the game late in the first period after he was hit by Alex Swetlikoff. Swetlikoff was assessed a double-minor penalty for checking-from-behind. Mount did not return to the game for Vancouver.

Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Saturday night, April 23, in Everett, the Giants fell 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in Game 2 of their first-round series. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

With the Giants on a five-on-three power play to start the second period, Ethan Semeniuk struck for his first of the series on his own rebound in close. Fabian Lysell and Zack Ostapchuk both assisted.

Everett’s fifth goal came from Olen Zellweger off a low shot from the right-wing point. Ty Gibson and Austin Roest both factored in on the goal.

Mazden Leslie moved the Giants back within three at the 13:25 mark when he followed up a Ty Thorpe breakaway and roofed home the rebound for his first career WHL playoff goal. Thorpe and Adam Hall both assisted.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants clinch final WHL playoff spot

At 3:20 into the third period, Michael Gut converted on a five-on-three power play attempt for Everett. Gut’s goal was set up by Olen Zellweger and Niko Huuhtanen.

Everett’s final goal came from Ronan Seeley at 7:44 when a puck squirted loose from the Giants goal crease and onto his stick below the left-wing circle. Austin Roest and Hunter Campbell had the assists.

With only 20 seconds left in the game, Alex Cotton notched his second goal of the playoffs on a power play from a right-wing point shot. Jaden Lipinski and Connor Horning each assisted.

Giants and Silvertips next game goes Wednesday, April 27th on home ice at the Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver GiantsWHL

Previous story
Elias Lindholm hits 40-goal mark as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3
Next story
Canadiens pay tribute to legendary Lafleur before game with Boston Bruins

Just Posted

A proposal is before city council to paint another mural on the back of the Mates Uniforms building at 5696 176th Street. The proposed piece “Aspire to Inspire” would be painted on the north face of the back of the building and would be just around the corner from “Sunshine Circle,” a mural painted on the bilding in October, 2021. (Image via City of Surrey)
Another mural may be coming to Cloverdale

The City of Surrey’s town centre plan for Cloverdale defines the plan area as running from 60th Avenue in the north, down to the industrial and commercial areas south of Highway 10, and between 172nd Street and 180th Street, including the Kwantlen Polytechnic University area. (Image via City of Surrey)
BIA director wants Cloverdale Town Centre Plan revamped

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Six child-care providers in Surrey receiving funding for 531 spaces

Samples of food were collected and later tested positive for THC, according to police report
Life drawing skills showcased in White Rock exhibitions