Vancouver Giants to host Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night for BC Children’s Hospital

The Vancouver Giants will hit the ice in their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired jerseys, ready to take on the Tri-City Americans while supporting a great cause. (Diana Hong/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley-based Vancouver Giants, have announced a partnership with RE/MAX, Nickelodeon, and the Western Hockey League (WHL) to host a themed night on Sunday, Feb. 5. The Giants will play against the Tri-City Americans at the Langley Events Centre, with the game starting at 4 p.m.

As part of the event, the Giants will wear special themed jerseys inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the game.

After the game, these jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and bid on the jerseys through the Giants’ website.

After the game, fans are invited to take part in the postgame skate, presented by Save On Foods. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own skates and enjoy some time on the ice.

According to Peter Toigo, Vancouver Giants VP of operations, “the themed jerseys are a way to connect with fans and raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital. We encourage everyone to come out and support the team and the cause.”

