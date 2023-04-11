Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Rob Wilton/file)

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Rob Wilton/file)

Vancouver Giants’ netminder Jesper Vikman signs with Las Vegas

Three-year entry-level deal announced

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season.

The agreement was announced by Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon Monday, April 10, a day after Vikman signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, who are an owned-and-operated affiliate of the Golden Knights.

Vikman’s PTO extends until the end of this season, so his entry level deal won’t kick in until next season.

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Vikman ended his WHL career with an outstanding 62-save effort against the Kamloops Blazers in the final game of the season for the Langley-based team.

He becomes the third consecutive starting netminder for the Giants to sign an NHL contract.

READ ALSO: Giants netminder Jesper Vikman named to WHL BC Division all-star team

Last month, Vikman was named to the Western Hockey League BC Division’s 1st All-Star Team, the only Giant to be named an all-Star for the 2022/23 Season.

The last Giants goaltender to be named a 1st Team BC Division All-Star was Colorado Avalanche prospect Trent Miner in 2020/21.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants sign Golden Knights prospect Vikman

A 21-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden,Vikman was drafted by the Giants eight overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, and was a fifth round pick by the Golden Knights in 2020.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyNHLVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three teams already confirmed for the Cyclone Taylor Cup in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Surrey mayor stands by statements as rivals accuse her of issuing ‘false press release’

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

Former WWE superstar Carlito will wrestle at two All Star Wrestling events May 20-21 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as part of this year’s rodeo. (Photo submitted: Cory Toth, ASW)
Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend

Semiahmoo Secondary’s two robotics teams help each other out ahead of a national competition that will see the two battling it out for the championship title. Right to left: Daniel Xu, Raelyn Xu, Shener Hasan, Roshan Ramchandani and Bowen Zhan. (Sobia Moman photo)
Rival robotics teams from South Surrey high school to compete in national competition