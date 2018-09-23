Vancouver Giants earn a weekend sweep against Everett

Langley-based hockey team plays its next game is at home on Friday, Sept. 28, against Seattle.

Giants defeat their Everett rivals Saturday in Washington, the second victory in as many days. (Christopher Mast/Everett Silvertips)

Two games. Two nights. Two 3-1 victories for the Vancouver Giants against the defending Western Conference champs.

Saturday night in Everett, Wash., the Vancouver Giants secured a 3-1 road victory over the Everett Silvertips.

Giants new captain Jared Dmytriw broke open a 1-1 tie at 10:12 of the third period and Justin Sourdif sealed the deal with an empty-netter at 18:34.

Dylan Plouffe chimed in with two assists and Dawson Holt added a first period marker.

Between the pipes goaltender David Tendeck earned his second win on the season stopping 27 of the 28 pucks fired his way.

Connor Dewar scored Everett’s lone goal late in the second period.

BOX SCORE

Tendeck picked up right where he left off a from a night ago making some spectacular saves early.

His best save came off Dewar who couldn’t beat Tendeck on a shorthanded breakaway. Moments later Tendeck’s teammates rewarded him with some timely offence.

Holt got the Giants on the board at 14:51 on a power play when he backhanded his first of the season by Everett starter Dustin Wolf. Lukas Svejkovsky and Plouffe drew the helpers. Shots were 10-10 after one period and the Giants led 1-0.

Everett controlled most of the second period, outshooting the Giants 16-6.

“But David Tendeck’s brilliance continued as he kept the Everett offence at bay. His most memorable stop in period 2 came during an Everett power play when he lunged to his right and denied Martin Fasko-Rudas on a one-timer,” said play-by-play broadcaster Dan O’Connor.

Everett finally solved Tendeck at 18:59 of the middle frame when Dewar parked himself in front of the net and deflected a Wyatte Wylie point-shot home.

Through 40 minutes the score was 1-1 with Everett holding a 26-16 shot advantage.

Any momentum that Everett had gained from their late strike in the second was quickly erased in the third. Head coach Michael Dyck’s team outshot the Silvertips 13-2 and showed strong resolve and urgency that eventually led to the go-ahead goal.

With the teams skating four-on-four, Plouffe started the rush up the left-wing, fed captain Dmytriw with a lengthy cross-ice pass and from there the captain did the rest. Dmytriw used his speed to get by the Everett defender before stuffing his first of the season under the pads of Wolf.

Sourdif ended all hopes of an Everett comeback when he scored his first WHL goal into an empty net with a minute and 26 seconds remaining.

Final shots were 29-28 for the Vancouver Giants who finished one-for-four on the power play and a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill.

They’ll now take their 2-0 record into next weekend when they play host to the Seattle Thunderbirds at home on Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Giants defeat their Everett rivals Saturday in Washington, the second victory in as many days. (Christopher Mast/Everett Silvertips)