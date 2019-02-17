Bowen Byram of the Vancouver Giants flies through the air after a check against the Kelowna Rockets. Photo by Marissa Baecker

Vancouver Giants blank Rockets

Langley-based G-men take over top spot in the west

Vancouver Giants (39-13-2-1) earned their seventh straight victory Saturday night in Kelowna with a 2-0 triumph over the Rockets (23-28-4-1).

Milos Roman and Jared Dmytriw supplied the goals for the Langley-based Giants while David Tendeck stopped all 22 shots he faced to earn his third shutout of the season and the sixth of his career.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Giants in Kelowna and it moved them into first place in the Western Conference standings.

Giants have 81 points. The Everett Silvertips also have 81 points, but they’ve played one more game than the Giants have.

Giants captain Jared Dmytriw has scored goals in three straight games. Over his past seven games, Dmytriw has netted four goals along with three assists for seven points.

In six meetings against the Rockets, the Giants are now 5-0-0-1. They’ve held the Rockets to just seven goals against through six games. Two of their four wins at Prospera Place have been shutouts.

The G-Men are now 22-3-1-1 against the B.C. Division.

Next Giants Game: Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at home against the Portland Winterhawks.

Photos by Marissa Baecker

 

Davis Koch of the Vancouver Giants checks Dalton Gally of the Kelowna Rockets into the boards during second period play at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Photo by Marissa Baecker

Conner Bruggen-Cate of the Kelowna Rockets is checked to the ice by Bowen Byram in front of the net of David Tendeck of the Vancouver Giants. Photo by Marissa Baecker

