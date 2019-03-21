Vancouver Giant named to Western Conference first-tier all-star team

Young hockey defenceman Bowen Byram is once again lauded for his outstanding efforts on the ice

Vancouver Giants’ own Bowen Byram is being recognized again for his outstanding prowess on the ice.

The 17-year-old defenceman, who hails from Cranbrook, was named a first-team Western Conference all-star for 2018-19 this week.

The first and second all-star teams for both the Western and Eastern Conference were announced Wednesday by the WHL, Byram making that elite list.

The full list of all-stars can be found here.

In his second full WHL season, Byram finished with 26 goals and 45 assists for 71 points in 67 games.

His 26 goals marked a new single-season high for goals by a Giants defenceman and his 71 points put him second on the team in outright scoring and third in league scoring among all WHL blueliners.

The 6 ft. 1 in. left-handed player’s milestones don’t stop there.

Six of Byram’s 26 goals this season were overtime winners – a new single-season WHL record.

Some recent coverage: Giants lock in at top in the west after victory on Langley ice Friday night

Last week Byram also received four team awards including: The Sultan Thiara Plus-Minus Award (+33), the 3-Stars Award, the Pat Quinn Defenceman of the Year Award and the P.C. Toigo Most Valuable Player Award.

PICTURES FROM THE RECENT AWARDS NIGHT

LIST OF 2018-19 GIANTS AWARD WINNER

In 138 career WHL games with the Giants, Byram has posted 32 goals and 66 assists for 98 points.

He is considered a top prospect for the 2019 NHL draft, which takes place in Vancouver in June.

He was originally selected by the Giants with the third overall pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam draft.

Internationally he has represented Canada on three occasions: The 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (gold medal), the 2018 World Under-18s, and the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (silver medal).

Earlier this season he, along with teammate David Tendeck, both represented Team WHL in the 2018 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Byram and the rest of the Giants are back on the ice for Game 1 of their first-round WHL playoff matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

.

PREVIOUS VANCOUVER GIANTS LEAGUE ALL-STARS

2017-18 Ty Ronning, 2nd Team Western Conference

READ ABOUT LAST YEAR’S ALL-STAR: Giants’ Ronning wins WHL’s humanitarian award

David Tendeck, 2nd Team Western Conference

2011-12 Brendan Gallagher, 1st Team Western Conference

2010-11 Brendan Gallagher, 1st Team Western Conference

2009-10 Craig Cunningham, 1st Team Western Conference

Kevin Connauton, 1st Team Western Conference

2008-09 Jonathon Blum, 1st Team Western Conference

Evander Kane, 1st Team Western Conference

Casey Pierro-Zabotel, 1st Team Western Conference

2006-07 Cody Franson, 1st Team Western Conference

2005-06 Paul Albers, 1st Team Western Conference

Dustin Slade, 1st Team Western Conference

2004-05 Gilbert Brule, 1st Team Western Conference

2003-04 Adam Courchaine, 1st Team Western Conference