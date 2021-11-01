Travis Hamonic (left) has been recalled to Vancouver and Jack Rathbone has been sent to Abbotsford.

Vancouver Canucks recall Hamonic, send Rathbone to Abbotsford

Rathbone scored nine points in eight American Hockey League games last season

The stay in Abbotsford defenceman Travis Hamonic was a short one.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Monday (Nov. 1) morning that they are recalling Hamonic from Abbotsford and sending defenceman Jack Rathbone to the American Hockey League.

Hamonic made his lone Abbotsford appearance on Saturday (Oct. 30), collecting one assist and recording one shot on goal. The 31-year-old logged a significant number of minutes in the game, playing his regular shift as well as penalty kill and power play time.

Hamonic was put on waivers on Oct. 10 after he failed to report to Canucks training camp. He went unclaimed and was to report to Abbotsford, but he also did not show up with the American Hockey League team. The Canucks then placed Hamonic on a temporary leave of absence on Oct. 18. It was then announced last week that he would join Abbotsford and participated in several practices.

Abbotsford head coach Trent Cull told media on Saturday that Hamonic wanted to play Friday (Oct. 29), but the organization wanted to be cautious. Cull said he was impressed with Hamonic’s play on Saturday.

Rathbone has appeared in eight games with Vancouver this season and has zero points and two penalty minutes. He was playing as much as 18 minutes a game earlier this season, but has seen his playing time cut to 9:57 on Oct. 26 vs. Buffalo and 12:38 on Saturday vs. Edmonton.

He is a former fourth round pick of Vancouver and has scored three points in 16 career NHL games. The 22-year-old played eight games with the Utica Comets last season and collected nine points. He played NCAA hockey with Harvard University.

