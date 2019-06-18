Vancouver Canucks playing pre-season game in Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to play a pre-season game in Abbotsford on Sept. 23.

The Ottawa Senators announced their full 2019 pre-season schedule on Tuesday morning, and included is a game on Monday, Sept. 23 against the Canucks to be played in Abbotsford.

The Canucks made it official later on Tuesday, confirming the game will occur at the Abbotsford Centre. Tickets will be made available to the general public beginning on Aug. 7.

To be notified when tickets are available for all preseason games, fans can sign up to the ticket information list, which can be found online.

The game would be the first professional hockey game played in Abbotsford since the AHL’s Abbotsford Heat left in 2014.

For more on the pre-season schedule, visit canucks.com.

