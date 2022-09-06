Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller watches as the Ottawa Senators celebrate the team’s shootout win over Vancouver during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller watches as the Ottawa Senators celebrate the team’s shootout win over Vancouver during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes ‘great pride’ in new deal

Forward signed a seven-year, US$56-million deal with the Canucks on Friday

J.T. Miller says his new contact could free him up to play more consistent hockey for the Vancouver Canucks.

The 29-year-old forward spoke to media on Tuesday after signing a seven-year, US$56-million deal with the Canucks on Friday.

Miller said he takes great pride in the contract and wants to win with the current group of players in Vancouver.

Miller led the team in scoring with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Drafted 15th overall by the New York Rangers in 2011, the six-foot-one, 218-pound native of East Palestine, Ohio, has split 11 seasons between the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks, amassing 454 points (169 goals, 285 assists) across 637 regular-season games.

The new contract came a day after Miller’s wife, Natalie, gave birth to their son, Owen, the couple’s third child.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks ink star forward J.T. Miller to seven-year, US$56-million deal

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada edges U.S. 2-1 to win women’s hockey worlds

Just Posted

Members of the Surrey Beavers rugby association participate in the Cloverdale Terry Fox run in 2019. This year the run will be held Sept. 18. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sunday, Sept. 18

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Connect adds 3 more candidates while independent also joins election race

Renee and Evan Ricard, mother-and-son, stand in front of their home of 10.5 years that is left uninhabitable due to a fire of unknown causes. (Sobia Moman photo)
‘It never leaves you’: White Rock family left picking up the pieces after fire destroys home

Juno-nominated stand-up comedian Charlie Demers will be one of the headliners in this year’s Five Corners Busking and Comedy Festival taking place this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 9 and 10). (Contributed photo)
Five Corners comedy fest returns to White Rock