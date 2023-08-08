Bandits’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili secured a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Ottawa as Vancouver earned its third road victory of the year on Thursday, July 27, and got some momentum heading into Championship Weekend at Langley Events Centre August 9-13. (Vancouver Bandits file)

Bandits’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili secured a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Ottawa as Vancouver earned its third road victory of the year on Thursday, July 27, and got some momentum heading into Championship Weekend at Langley Events Centre August 9-13. (Vancouver Bandits file)

Vancouver Bandits to play Calgary Surge in CEBL western final

Langley Events Centre hosts pro basketball league’s championship weekend

Vancouver Bandits now know who they will face in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) western final.

On Sunday night, Aug. 6, the Calgary Surge clinched a spot in the Championship Weekend at Langley Events Centre with a 84-68 win over the Edmonton Stingers at the WinSport Centre.

Bandits will need to pay particular attention to Surge player Stef Smith, who led Calgary to victory with a game-high 21 points, and knocked down the game-winning free throw in target score time to clinch a berth in the CEBL’s final four.

“It feels great, a lot of time, effort, blood, sweat and tears went into this,” Smith said after the game. “It was a good team win and I’m looking forward to [Championship Weekend].”

It will be Calgary Surge playing Vancouver Bandits after their Sunday night, Aug. 6, 84-68 win over the Edmonton Stingers at the WinSport Centre. Surge player Stef Smith led Calgary to victory with a game-high 21 points, and knocked down the game-winning free throw in target score time. (CEBL/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The win, which marks Calgary’s fifth in a row, sets up a date with the Bandits in the CEBL western conference final on Friday, August 11.

Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre (LEC).

As hosts of the multi-day event, the Bandits received an automatic berth in the semifinals.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits end season on a winning note

Surge are at the top of western conference with 12 wins and eight losses, while bandits rank fourth with eight wins and twelve losses.

However, two of those Calgary losses were to Vancouver.

In regular season meetings this year, Bandits won two of three games against Calgary, winning 84-81 on June 3 and 82-77 June 14, while the Surge won 93-88 June 25.

Hosts have done well in the championships, with Saskatchewan Rattlers winning the 2019 CEBL Championship when they hosted the inaugural Championship Weekend. The Edmonton Stingers repeated that feat when they hosted the 2021 weekend.

The western final will take place immediately after the Niagara River Lions and Scarborough Shooting Stars eastern conference final at 5 p.m.

Winners of the two conference finals will then meet in the championship final Sunday, Aug 13 in the LEC at 4 p.m.

Championship weekend events will include a concert line-up featuring top performers, basketball events, and activities designed to engage the entire community.

Tickets to the championship weekend can be purchased online at www.cebl.ca/tickets-championshipweekend.



