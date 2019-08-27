The BCHL’s Coquitlam Express on the ice. (Photo: visitcoquitlam.ca)

Used gear sale followed by junior hockey game at Sungod arena Saturday

Goal of the sale is to raise funds for hockey association and recycle equipment back into community

Sungod Recreation Centre will be busy Saturday (Aug. 31) with a sale of used sports equipment followed by a junior hockey game.

The North Delta arena’s lower lobby area is where a second annual Used Sports Goods sale will be hosted by North Delta Minor Hockey Association, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“New this year: We will be accepting Debit and Credit,” says an emailed memo to members of the hockey association. “This sale is not restricted to our members, please tell your family, friends and neighbours to come.”

The community is encouraged to donate items to the sale on Thursday and Friday, from 3:30 to 8 p.m. on both days.

“Please pull up to the loading zone out front and our wonderful volunteers will take your items for you…no need to even get out of the car!” the memo says.

The goal of the sale is to raise funds for the hockey association and also “recycle equipment back into our community.”

Gear for all sports is welcome and available, including hockey, lacrosse, biking, skating, baseball, golf, soccer, football and more.

Sungod arena is located at 7815 112th St., Delta.

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, just an hour after the used-gear sale ends , the arena will play host to a BCHL junior-league exhibition hockey game between Coquitlam Express and Nanaimo Clippers. Tickets are $5 for kids/students and $10 for adults/seniors.

“This is going to be a lot of fun,” NDMHA said in an email. “We even heard there will be some players on the team who went through Delta Minor hockey system. Can cheer them on and watch some exciting fast-paced hockey.”

