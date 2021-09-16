White Rock-South Surrey Titans’ ball-carrier Anya Caul rushes up the field during an atom-division football game against North Delta during a game earlier this season at John Oliver Park. (Dimitry Yermusevich photo)

Upcoming Titans Day to feature five White Rock-South Surrey football teams

Annual celebration of youth football set for South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday

Titans Day is coming back to South Surrey this weekend.

On Sunday – which is Week 3 on the Vancouver Mainland Football League calendar – the White Rock-South Surrey Titans will hold their annual day of games that features each of the association’s teams playing on their home turf.

Beginning at 9 a.m. with the Titans’ atom division squad – White Rock will square off against the North Surrey Lions in that contest – the games will go all day, ending in the evening.

After the 9 a.m. tilt, the Titans’ peewee team will host the Westside Warriors at 11:15 a.m., followed by a midget-division battle between White Rock-South Surrey and Comox at 1:30 p.m.; a junior-bantam game between White Rock and North Delta at 4 p.m., and the Titans’ bantam team will play Richmond at 6 p.m. to round out the action.

All games will be played at South Surrey Athletic Park’s track/football field – which has recently had its walking track resurfaced.

“We want to invite everyone out to watch the games and cheer on the local teams,” Titans association vice-president Tina Giustino said in an email.


Football

