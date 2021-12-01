The White Rock-South Surrey bantam Titans pose for a photo with their championship banner after winning a VMFL title Sunday. (Contributed photo)

Undefeated White Rock Titans to take aim at provincial bantam football title

Peninsula football squad also won a B.C. title in 2019, at junior-bantam level

Only one game remains between the White Rock-South Surrey Titans and a perfect season.

Last weekend, the Titans’ bantam squad captured a Vancouver Mainland Football League championship with a 35-14 win over the North Surrey Tigers, and now prepare for the final game of the season this Sunday – the provincial final at Langley’s McLeod Park.

The bantam squad, coached by Ryan Quintana, rolled through its regular-season schedule undefeated, and continued its stellar play when playoffs began. The team had a first-round playoff bye thanks to its first-place regular-season finish, and in semifinals on Nov. 21, they defeated the Richmond Raiders.

Quintana’s squad is no stranger to big games – in 2019 when the group was playing at the junior-bantam level, they won both VMFL and provincial championships.

A second White Rock-South Surrey team also advanced to VMFL finals last weekend, but the peewee squad lost 22-6 to the Cloverdale Bobcats. In that contest, the Titans trailed just 8-6 at halftime, but Cloverdale scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to earn the victory.

Sunday’s bantam final game is scheduled for 3:3o p.m.

Spring football

The Titans organization is currently accepting registration for its popular spring flag-football season. Last year, the Titans had enough players for 30 teams, and association vice-president Tina Giustino told Peace Arch News they are expecting that number to grow this season. For information or to sign up online, visit www.letsgotitans.com


sports@peacearchnews.com
