Undefeated White Rock Renegades ‘04 head to national championship game

White Rock Renegades 04 will be playing for a national championship Sunday. (File photo)

The White Rock Renegades ’04 will compete for a national championship this afternoon.

The team is currently in Calgary playing in the U16 girls nationals, which started on Aug. 14 and concludes today.

The girls have been putting up lopsided performances since their first game on Aug. 14, when they secured a 9-0 victory over Saskatoon Phantoms.

The undefeated team went on to beat 2k4 Revolution (13-4); Calgary Adrenaline (14-0); Fraser Valley Fusion 03 (2-1); PEI Stars (10-0); Fraser Valley Fusion 04 (8-1); and Quebec Rebelles (2-1).

RELATED: Renegades ‘04 win provincial title

Reese Davies earned the win for the Renegades in the semifinal game against the Rebelles. She surrendered one run on two hits six innings, striking out 15 batters and walking zero.

The renegades are the only undefeated team in the tournament. They will play the winner of Mississauga North Tigers (6-2-0) and QC1 Rebelles-Pelletier (6-1-0) at 2 p.m. PDT.

While the ‘04 team is in Calgary, the ‘02 Renegades are in Kitchener, ON, playing in the U19 women’s nationals. The ‘02 squad is currently playing TriCity Titans ‘02, which can be followed here.

The winner of that match will play in the championship game this afternoon.

Most Read