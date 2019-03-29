Guildford Park’s Jon Juan (in green) successfully passes the disc past Queen Elizabeth Royals’ Harrison Van Beest during last year’s Myles Winch Memorial Ultimate Tournament. (File photo)

Ultimate tournament set to hit turf at Semiahmoo Secondary

Third annual event to honour former athletic director Myles Winch

For the third year in a row, Semiahmoo Secondary will host Ultimate players from across the city in honour of their former athletic director.

On Thursday, April 4, Semi will host its annual Myles Winch Ultimate Tournament, which will bring together a handful of Ultimate Frisbee teams from other Surrey high schools.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger than the previous two, Semiahmoo teacher and Ultimate coach Tony Chio told Peace Arch News by email.

This year’s tournament will include all 16 senior teams from throughout the city, and will also feature one league game.

“It will be a bigger event,” said Chio.

Since 2017, the tournament has been held in honour of Winch, who taught in the Surrey school district for more than 40 years. He passed away in the fall of 2016 after a battle with cancer.

The one-day event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Go Outside and Play scholarship fund, which was started in Winch’s honour and helps support students interested in outdoor eduction, which was a passion of Winch’s.

This year’s tournament will began at 8:30 a.m. at the South Surrey Athletic Park’s turf fields on the south-side of 20 Avenue (closest to the school).

Pool play games will be held in the morning, with playoff rounds set for the afternoon.


