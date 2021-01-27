UFV Cascades sign Surrey native Dylan Kinley

Surrey native Dylan Kinley, shown here with the Douglas College Royals, has signed with the UFV Cascades. (Douglas Royals photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball program has added Surrey native and Douglas College transfer Dylan Kinley to its backcourt for the upcoming season.

Kinley, a 6’3” guard, spent the last two seasons with the Douglas College Royals and helped lead the team to strong results.

In 2018-19, he earned a spot on the Pacwest conference all-rookie team, and was named a conference tournament all-star after helping the Royals to the silver medal.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, Kinley racked up 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game alongside sparkling shooting splits (51.7 per cent from the field, 49.4 from three-point range, 73.2 from the free throw line), picking up Pacwest second team all-star honours. He was instrumental as the Royals won the Pacwest title and earned the No. 1 spot in the CCAA national rankings before COVID-19 prematurely ended their season prior to the national championship.

🏔🏀 | Cascades MBB continues to fortify its backcourt, signing Douglas College transfer Dylan Kinley! 🔗 https://t.co/myTIJ5G4pz#WeClimbWeConquer pic.twitter.com/UbR4VX5kX7 — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) January 27, 2021

He was also a star in high school with the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers, winning the team’s most valuable player award in his senior year.

“Dylan brings a multifaceted skillset to our basketball program,” stated Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson, who is very familiar with Kinley, having coached him at Douglas. “He’s a very good rebounder for a guard, and he shot an incredible percentage at Douglas. He’s the ultimate gym rat, he’s a tremendous competitor, and his basketball IQ is incredibly high. He can play a multitude of positions on the floor, and I think we’re getting a guy who knows how to win games.”

