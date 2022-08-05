U11 AAA Tier 2 team finds success in provincial finals

Maddox MacDonald smiles as he rounds first after cranking a home run against North Langley July 30 in a U11 AAA Tier 2 provincial championship tournament game. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Maddox MacDonald (#5) celebrates at home plate with his Spurs teammates after cranking a home run against North Langley July 30 in a U11 AAA Tier 2 provincial championship tournament game. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

It wasn’t meant to be for the Cloverdale U11 AAA tier 2 Spurs team.

The Spurs hosted their division’s provincial championship tournament July 29 – 31 and went 1-3 in round-robin play, missing the medal round.

“The tournament was a huge success,” said Tanya McKnight. “Everything went very smooth and the kids all had a blast.”

McKnight, a team parent, said while the team only won one game, they were very much in the tournament.

“Unfortunately, Cloverdale went 1-3 with two very close losses, with one of those losses being to the champions, the North Delta Rays,” she said. “If we were able to pull off a tie or win in those two games, the playoffs would have been a whole different outcome.”

The Spurs hosted the provincial championships at Cloverdale Ball Park.

In their first game on July 29, they lost a one-run game to Nanaimo 8-7. In their second game that day, they beat Salmon Arm 8-5.

Cloverdale lost their first game on Saturday 16-6 to North Langley. In their second game that day, they narrowly lost another tight game, this time 7-6 to North Delta—the eventual tournament gold medalists.

“The kids all had an awesome weekend and nothing but positives came out of this amazing experience,” McKnight added.

McKnight also wanted to thank all the volunteers and sponsors that helped the Spurs host another successful provincial tournament.

“And thanks to all the teams that participated and travelled from all over B.C. to be a part of this experience,” she said. “We hope you all enjoyed yourselves. And of course congratulations to the North Delta Rays for being this year’s champions and to Ladner and Vernon for being the runners up.”



