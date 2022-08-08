U10 Spurs win provincial gold

It was all smiles for Cloverdale’s U10 Spurs after the kids captured a provincial championship banner over the August long weekend. (Photo submitted: Tina Todorovic)

Cloverdale’s winning ways have extended down to U10.

The U10 Spurs captured a provincial championship banner over the August long weekend.

“They remained undefeated winning all league, tournament, and provincial games,” said team manager Tina Todorovic.

The Spurs played six games in the provincial tournament, which was held at Palmer Field in Richmond.

In their first game of the round robin, Cloverdale topped Comox 11-9. The Spurs then dumped Victoria 17-12 in their second game July 29.

On July 30, Cloverdale whalloped Penticton 20-1, easily winning their first game of the day. In their second game, they managed to outlast Ridge Meadows 14-13 to take the victory and finish the round robin undefeated.

In the semifinal on Sunday morning, Cloverdale found a way to win another one-run game, outpacing Ladner 8-7 to propel them into the gold medal final.

Cloverdale’s bats and defense went to work in the final as the Spurs put up up more than a dozen runs on Nanaimo while holding the Island team to only a few. Cloverdale cruised to victory gold with a 16-3 win.

“Their coaches, parents, and all supporters and sponsors are so incredibly proud of their hard work and determination throughout the season,” Todorovic added.

It has been very successful summer for Cloverdale with many teams winning both baseball and softball provincial gold medals.



