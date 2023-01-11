Ty Thorpe named 20th captain of the Vancouver Giants

Ty Thorpe has been named 20th captain of the Vancouver Giants.

“It’s an honour to be named captain to such a prestigious organization—I’m following in the footsteps of a long line of exceptional people,” said Thorpe. “We have an amazing group of guys and a locker room full of leaders. We’re excited to see what we can do and continue our success into the second half.”

“We have been fortunate to have good leadership groups while I’ve been here, they have embodied our identity and played an integral part in building our culture,” added Head Coach Michael Dyck.

“When we traded our captain last year, Zack Ostapchuk was the obvious choice to be our leader and he did an outstanding job leading us into the playoffs and beyond. Once Zack was traded, it was an easy choice to give the captaincy to Ty. He has earned it by having so many qualities that we value in our leaders on and off the ice. He’s our hardest worker and makes those around him better.”

Acquired via trade from the Brandon Wheat Kings in the offseason prior to the 2021-22 season, the 2002-born 6’0” 180lb forward has appeared in 235 career regular season games in the Western Hockey League and has posted 45 goals and 71 assists for 116 points along with 193 penalty minutes.

In 37 games this season, Thorpe has registered 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points. He also leads the team with 9 powerplay goals and 125 shots on goal.

