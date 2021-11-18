white rock titans

Two White Rock Titans teams set for semifinal football matchups

Winners of Sunday games will advance to Vancouver Mainland Football League finals on Nov. 27

A pair of White Rock-South Surrey Titans teams are still alive and in the hunt for provincial football titles.

The Titans’ bantam and peewee teams remain in contention, and will look to advance to Vancouver Mainland Football League finals by winning their respective semifinals matchups this weekend.

The peewee squad, which had a bye through the first round of playoffs last week, will play the Westside Warriors Sunday, 9:30 a.m. at Vancouver’s Carnavon Park. White Rock’s undefeated bantam team – which also had a first-round bye – will play their semifinal tilt on their home field at South Surrey Athletic Park against the Richmond Raiders, also at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The winners of each semifinal will advance to VMFL finals on Nov. 27, and provincial finals are scheduled for Dec. 4 at Langley’s McLeod Park.

Earlier this month, a pair of White Rock nine-a-side teams saw their playoff runs end; the atom-division team lost to the New West Hyacks while the midget team was ousted by Comox.


