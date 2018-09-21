(Photo: volleyball.ca)

Two Surrey volleyballers set to play for Team Canada

Brianna Beamish and Kiera Van Ryk in Japan for FIVB World Championships

Two Surrey women are among 14 volleyball players chosen to represent Canada at the FIVB World Championships.

The tournament will be held in Japan from Sept. 29 to Oct. 20.

Brianna Beamish and Kiera Van Ryk, both of Surrey, are on the squad, Volleyball Canada announced on Friday (Sept. 21).

The Canadian team qualified for the World Championships after taking gold at the NORCECA Senior Women’s Continental Championship in Langley last year.

At the 24-team tourney in Japan, Canada is in Pool B with Turkey, Italy, Cuba, China and Bulgaria.

“The 24 countries competing in the 2018 FIVB Women’s World Championship are split according to the following: South America (two), Asia (five), Europe (eight), Africa (two) and NORCECA (seven),” says a Volleyball Canada release.

“The teams have been divided into four pools of six teams playing in a round-robin system with the top four teams in each pool advancing to the second round. The tournament will take place across four cities, with Canada’s pool B in Sapporo for the first round.”

CLICK HERE to watch games (by subscription).

The full Canadian team roster announced Friday:

#1 Jessie Niles, Turner Valley, AB

#2 Autumn Bailey, Burlington, ON

#4 Kyla Richey, Roberts Creek, BC (team captain)

#5 Danielle Smith, Beaverlodge, AB

#7 Brianna Beamish, Surrey, BC

#8 Alicia Ogoms, Winnipeg, MB

#9 Alexa Gray, Calgary, AB

#11 Anna Feore, Stratford, ON

#12 Jennifer Cross, Scarborough, ON

#16 Shainah Joseph, Ottawa, ON

#19 Marie-Alex Belanger, Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, QC

#22 Megan Cyr, St. Andrews, MB

#23 Emily Maglio, Cranbrook, BC

#25 Kiera Van Ryk, Surrey, BC

Staff:

Head Coach: Marcello Abbondanza

Assistant Coach: Richard Schick

Assistant Coach: Vincenzo Mallia

Therapist: Giorgio Caiterzi

Statistician: Tommaso Barbato

Team Manager: Chrissy Benz

McCallum says Surrey LRT communication plan close to election is ‘perceived interference’

McCallum ‘gravely concerned’ Surrey and TransLink will violate election financing rules, but city says all rules will be followed

Most Read