Jordan Bantog of Holy Cross Crusaders in action against Terry Fox Ravens in the Fraser Valley 4A division boys basketball championship game at Langley Events Centre on Feb. 24. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Two Surrey teams on possible early collision course at 4A boys basketball provincials

Schedules announced for all boys games in four divisions at Langley Events Centre

Two Surrey-based school teams will play for the top-tier boys basketball provincial championships this week, starting Wednesday (March 6).

All tournament games, for divisions 1A through 4A, will be played at Langley Events Centre.

The final for the 4A division, for teams representing B.C.’s largest schools by population, is set for 8:15 p.m. Saturday night (March 9).

The 4A schedule for the 16 teams was released Sunday afternoon (March 3), with Surrey’s Holy Cross ranked #1 and Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir at #9.

The calendar has Holy Cross Crusaders opening Wednesday against #16-ranked North Peace starting at 7:45 p.m., with Tweedsmuir Panthers playing #8 West Vancouver starting at 6:15 p.m., both in the Arena Bowl at the venue on 200th Street.

If both Surrey teams win their opening-round games, they’d face each other in the second round.

On Feb. 24, Holy Cross Crusaders won the Fraser Valley boys basketball championship for the first time ever, after their wire-to-wire win over Terry Fox Ravens. The region’s 4A final game was played in front of an estimated 1,900 spectators at Langley Events Centre, where the Surrey-based school team earned a 83-62 victory over their Port Coquitlam rivals.

In the boys’ 3A division, no Surrey teams are involved in the tournament. North Delta is ranked #9 and plays Byrne Creek to open their tourney.

At the 2A level, Pacific Academy is the lone Surrey-area team involved. Ranked #15, they play #2 D.P. Todd in their tourney-opening game Wednesday at the LEC.

The boys 1A division schedule, for teams representing B.C.’s smallest schools by population, was also released Sunday.

