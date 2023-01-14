Two goals by new Vancouver Giants captain not enough for win

Team was good “in spurts” but couldn’t sustain it: coach

Vancouver Giants Captain Ty Thorpe scored back-to-back goals against Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 13th, in the first home game of the new year at Langley Event Centre.8 (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Back-to-back goals by newly-minted Vancouver Giants captain Ty Thorpe weren’t enough, as the Spokane Chiefs sent a Langley Events Centre (LEC) crowd of 3,508 home unhappy Friday night, Jan. 13, beating Vancouver 4-2 in the G-Men’s first home game of 2023.

In the first period, Spokane’s Ben Bonni opened the scoring 3:56 into the game, capitalizing on a turnover.

Thorpe replied for Vancouver 4:45 later, grabbing a rebound in a scrum after a rush.

Thorpe scored again 14:34 into the period putting in his second rebound to put the Giants ahead 2-1.

Jaden Lipinski faced off against against a Spokane Chiefs player Friday, Jan. 13th, in the G-Men’s first home game of the new year at Langley Event Centre.8 (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It would be the only Giants goals of the game, with Chiefs net minder Cooper Michaluk refusing too allow another shot.

In the second, after Vancouver’s Skyler Bruce was sent off for a 2-minute minor for hooking 16 seconds in, Cheifs’ Chase Bertholet tied the game on a power play.

READ ALSO: Ostapchuk traded by Vancouver Giants to Winnipeg

In the third, Tommaso De Luca put home the game-winner on a 3-on-1 rush before the third period was five minutes old.

Chase Bertholet added an insurance goal shorthanded with 2:01 left in the game.

Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Spokane 4.

Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck said the team was good “in spurts” but couldn’t sustain it.

“It was a little messy tonight, it was a little discombobulated,” Dyck commented.

“We’re not playing as connected as we were a week ago, two weeks ago.”

📹 "We had some chances, it was a little messy tonight, it was a little discombobulated." Head Coach Michael Dyck post game after a 4-2 Chiefs win Friday night. pic.twitter.com/GtlDlqYOhE — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) January 14, 2023

Vancouver outshot Spokane 30 to 24.

Thorpe was named first star of the game, with Spokane’s Bertholet and De Luca second and third.

New Giants acquisition Connor Dale in action against Spokane Chiefs Friday, Jan. 13th, in the G-Men’s first home game of the new year at Langley Event Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Next up, another home stand at the LEC on Sunday, Jan 15, against Tri-City Americans at 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Blazers double up on Giants in Kamloops

Langley Events CentreVancouver Giants