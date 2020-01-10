Tweedsmuir, Semiahmoo to square off in Goodwill Classic final

Two senior girls basketball teams will play for title for third year in a row

For the third year in a row, the Surrey Fire Fighters Goodwill Classic final is going to come down to a battle between Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers and the Semiahmoo Totems.

The two senior girls teams are set to square off in the Goodwill title game Saturday, 4:30 p.m., at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary (6151 180 St.).

The Totems are the two-time defending champions at the annual all-Surrey basketball tournament, having defeated the Panthers 82-53 in last year’s Axe Division championship tilt. In 2018, Semiahmoo – with a team made up primarily of Grade 10 players – beat Tweedsmuir 76-62.

Tweedsmuir played in the 2017 final as well, losing to Panorama Ridge.

Both teams earned spots in this year’s final after victories on Wednesday afternoon. Playing at Panorama Ridge Secondary, the Totems – who are the defending provincial champions – defeated Southridge 92-46, while Tweedsmuir advanced with a 67-48 win over Earl Marriott.

Since Wednesday’s semifinals, games at the tournament have been consolation-round tilts or action between Ladder Division squads.

Southridge and EMS will play a bronze-medal game Saturday, 12:30 p.m at Tweedsmuir. Following the game, a three-point contest will be staged, before the Ladder Division and Axe Division finals hit the court.



