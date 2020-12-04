Tweedsmuir ‘high flyer’ set to hit court with UFV women’s volleyball team

Recruit Sydney Wright says it’s ‘an exciting opportunity to help build the team in its new division’

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary student Sydney Wright has signed on with the University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball program. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s Sydney Wright is among three recruits to the University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball program, along with players from Israel and Alberta.

Wright is a six-foot outside hitter who has excelled with Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary and Velocity Volleyball squads.

She was a standout on the Tweedy team last fall, when the Team BC alum led the Panthers to the title at the Coquitlam RCMP Red Serge Classic and a silver medal at the B.C. 4A provincial championship. The previous season, the school team also won provincial silver at the junior girls level, with Wright earning first-team all-star honours at the tourney.

“Sydney is a high flyer – she’s touching the heights that we’re looking for as a Canada West standard,” UFV Cascades head coach Janelle Rozema said in a news release. “She has experience at multiple positions, and is willing to do whatever her team needs her to do. She’s also gotten great experience with the provincial program and a successful club program at Velocity. Sydney is a very positive player and a great teammate, and it’s evident how much she loves and enjoys the game.”

Wright said she chose UFV because of the welcoming coaches, and also because it close to home.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to help build the team in its new division,” said Wright, who plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree at the Abbotsford-based campus. “With the Cascades, I hope to become the best volleyball player I can, and make lifelong connections with friends and coaches.”

UFV’s other two women’s volleyball recruits for 2021 are Edmonton’s Kinna Fisher, a setter, and Tel Aviv resident Lian Shworts, an outside hitter.

“As a group, they’re driven and willing to work hard, and that fits in really well with our program,” coach Rozema added. “Beyond that, they bring different experiences and a variety of approaches to the game that will enrich our team.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

