‘Try Rugby’ events set for South Surrey, Sullivan Park

BC Rugby sessions aimed at new players from 5-12 years old

Youngsters interested in stepping onto the pitch and learning a new sport will have an opportunity in Surrey this weekend, as BC Rugby gets set to host its ‘Try Rugby’ program.

On Sunday, BC Rugby – in conjunction with its very member clubs – will host a series of two-hour sessions for children aged five to 12. The sessions are free and non-contact, and are meant to serve as an introduction to the sport for those who are new to the game.

“The emphasis is on fun, enjoyment, ball handling skills, socializing and exercise. It is a great way for young people to get a first taste of the wonderful sport of rugby,” a news release reads.

In Surrey, Try Rugby events are scheduled for both South Surrey Athletic Park – co-hosted by the Bayside Sharks – and at Sullivan Park, home of the Surrey Beavers Rugby Club. Both sessions run from 10 a.m. until noon.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.bcrugby.com/tryrugby

Other Lower Mainland locations set to host ‘Try Rugby’ events this weekend include Burnaby Lake, North Vancouver’s Klahanie Park, Langley’s Crush Crescent, Connaught Park in Vancouver, and Maple Creek Middle School in Port Coquitlam. On Vancouver Island, Oak Bay’s Windsor Park will also host an event.

A day before the rugby newcomers take to the field, South Surrey Athletic Park will also host a handful of senior men’s and women’s games. On Saturday, the Sharks Div. 1 men’s and women’s teams will each host United RFC, while the second-division men will play Langley.



