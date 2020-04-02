Former TWU champion Alison Jackson won the White Spot | Delta UCI 1.2 Road Race and took second place in the North Delta Criterium at the 2019 Tour de Delta. (Chris Relke photo)

Tour de Delta cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year would have been the event’s 20th anniversary

The City of Delta has cancelled the 2020 Tour de Delta due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to event sponsors dated March 31, Delta Mayor George Harvie said organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the event — scheduled to take place Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12.

“The world is facing a crisis of unprecedented proportions in recent times and our first priority is to see our city through it,” Harvie wrote. “Additionally, while we are cautiously hopefully that we will see the curtailment of the COVID-19 virus in the coming months, at this time I cannot in good conscience ask you to continue with your sponsorship.”

Harvie said he has asked staff to reach out to sponsors whose cheques have already been processed and arrange for a refund via electronic transfer.

An annual favourite in the community, the Tour de Delta features several races over the span of three days, kicking off with the North Delta Criterium on Friday evening. The event features a community festival and both youth and pro races on a 1.2-kilometre loop around the “social heart” of North Delta.

The Tour de Delta continues Saturday with the Ladner Criterium in the heart of historic Ladner Village before wrapping up Sunday with the South Delta Community Festival and the White Spot | Delta UCI 1.2 Men’s & Women’s Road Race in Tsawwassen.

This year would have been the Tour de Delta’s 2oth anniversary.

The Tour de Delta is the lead event for BC Superweek, a 10 day, nine-race series with a total prize purse of more than $140,000. BC Superweek consists of six separate events: the Tour de Delta, New West Grand Prix, Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix, Giro di Burnaby, PoCo Grand Prix and Tour de White Rock.

A spokesperson for BC Superweek said in an email that discussions are ongoing in regards to the other events in the series and that nothing has been decided at this point.

