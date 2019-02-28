Totems roll to opening-round victory at girls basketball provincials

Top-ranked Semiahmoo to play Okanagan-Mission in second round of triple-A tournament

Tara Wallack scored 25 points in the Semiahmoo Totems’ first-round victory over North Peace at BC High School Girls Basketball Championships. (File photo)

The Semiahmoo Totems passed their first test with ease at BC High School Basketball Championships Wednesday night in Langley.

The triple-A senior girls team – the No. 1 ranked squad in provincial rankings – cruised into quarter-finals after a first-round win, 90-29, over No. 16 seed North Peace Secondary Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Totems advance to Thursday’s second round, where they’ll square off against No. 8-ranked Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary, who advanced to the second round with a win Wednesday over No. 9 Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Today’s game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre’s centre court.

Against North Peace, the Totems were led by Izzy Forsyth, Tara Wallack and Faith Dut, each of whom had double-doubles. Forsyth finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Wallack had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while the University of Florida-bound Dut – Semiahmoo’s lone Grade 12 starter – ended the game with 17 points and 17 boards.

Totems guard Deja Lee also finished in double figures in points, with 12, while adding six steals and three assists.



