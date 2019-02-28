Tara Wallack scored 25 points in the Semiahmoo Totems’ first-round victory over North Peace at BC High School Girls Basketball Championships. (File photo)

Totems roll to opening-round victory at girls basketball provincials

Top-ranked Semiahmoo to play Okanagan-Mission in second round of triple-A tournament

The Semiahmoo Totems passed their first test with ease at BC High School Basketball Championships Wednesday night in Langley.

The triple-A senior girls team – the No. 1 ranked squad in provincial rankings – cruised into quarter-finals after a first-round win, 90-29, over No. 16 seed North Peace Secondary Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Totems advance to Thursday’s second round, where they’ll square off against No. 8-ranked Kelowna’s Okanagan Mission Secondary, who advanced to the second round with a win Wednesday over No. 9 Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

Today’s game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre’s centre court.

Against North Peace, the Totems were led by Izzy Forsyth, Tara Wallack and Faith Dut, each of whom had double-doubles. Forsyth finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, Wallack had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while the University of Florida-bound Dut – Semiahmoo’s lone Grade 12 starter – ended the game with 17 points and 17 boards.

Totems guard Deja Lee also finished in double figures in points, with 12, while adding six steals and three assists.


