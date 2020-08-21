The renovation of Nelson’s Queen Elizabeth Park is receiving a grant from The Toronto Blue Jays. Photo: Tyler Harper

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

An old ballpark in Nelson is receiving some big league love.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that the Nelson Baseball Association is one of the recipients of its 12 Field Of Dreams grants this year.

The Jays are donating $117,000 to the ongoing restoration of Nelson’s Queen Elizabeth Park, which Nelson Baseball began a three-year overhaul of last October.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Nelson Baseball president Dwane Sorenson. “I haven’t seen one of those in the interior of B.C. yet. I just think it’s really cool to be recognized for the unique field that we have.

“It’s an amazing field and when it’s dressed up it’s gonna be I don’t think there’ll be anything better in the Kootenays.”

Nelson is the only B.C. community to receive this year’s grant. The $1.1 million investment is also being shared with communities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

A spokesperson for the Jays Care Foundation said Nelson Baseball’s application stood out for its vision and commitment to youth.

“This has been a challenging year for many, particularly children and youth. We are pleased that these grants will give them something to look forward to and the ability to reconnect with their peers through the game of baseball on their local diamonds,” said Jays Care executive director Robert Witchel in a statement.

The Jays Care Foundation said in its announcement it has committed nearly $7 million to 68 Canadian community infrastructure projects over the last five years.

“With this year’s recipients spanning from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador, we are excited to continue a legacy of investing in community infrastructure across the country,” said Witchel.

Queen Elizabeth Field, which was named in 1953 to commemorate the queen’s coronation, had been in dire need of renovations for years prior to the start of the current work.

A new warning track, foul poles, outfield fence and backstop netting have already been installed, and construction is underway on a rebuilt infield and dugouts as well as batting cages.

Nelson Baseball also plans to install new bleachers, resurface the old ones, place new sod, add an equipment building and a new digital scoreboard.

The organization has received $321,200 to complete the project, which also includes: $56,500 has come from in-kind contributions; $51,000 from the Regional District of Central Kootenay; $32,500 from cash donations; $27,500 from Columbia Basin Trust, $20,000 from the City of Nelson, $13,700 from BC Tire Stewardship and $3,000 from Kal Tire.

The donation from Canada’s only major league team was good news for Nelson Baseball, which had to scrap its little league season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sorenson credited Nelson Baseball treasurer Jim Sevigny for his fundraising efforts in making the dream of a new ballpark come true.

“Jim’s put a lot of work into it,” said Sorenson. “I mean, he’s driven the project. It wouldn’t happen without him.”

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Just Posted

Surrey couple says $500K win will help ‘start the next chapter of our lives’

Mandeep Gill, Robert Jolliffe were on a trip to the grocery store when they checked their ticket

Hillcrest Bakery and Deli is now White Rock’s oldest-established business

Family-owned business first became part of the scene in the early 1970s

PHOTOS: Waterfront cleanup aims to remove ‘yuckies’ from East Beach

Volunteers find discarded cigarette butts, beach toys, bottle caps and more

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’, Surrey RCMP say

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved

COVID-19 outbreak at South Surrey Loblaw distribution centre

Fraser Health announces nine cases at the 2755 190 St. warehouse

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

The PNE is Canada’s only national fair that’s ineligble for federal funds

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Pitt Meadows piano prodigy memorizes Pi

Lucas Yao, 5, has memorized the mathematical constant to 500 places, and has played at Carnegie Hall

Most Read