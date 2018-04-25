Top dogs cross finish line at South Surrey Bike Park

Scott Robarts/scottrobartsphotography.com photo Ricky Federau , who finished second in the men’s elite division race, navigates the course during Sunday’s Junkyard Dog XC at South Surrey Bike Park.

The area’s top mountain bikers locked in and pedalled through the twists and turns of the South Surrey Bike Park Sunday at the Junkyard Dog XC.

The race, hosted by SORCE Bike Club, drew riders of all ages and skill level. The elite men’s race – five laps of the seven-km course – was won by Alex Schmidt, who clocked a time of one hour, 32 minutes and 56 seconds. He was just a minute quicker than second place rider Ricky Federau.

Other winners Sunday included Kelowna’s Hamish Graham, who won the 28-km junior men’s division; Simon Szoke, winner of the senior men’s competition; Surrey’s Larry Joy, who was first in the men’s 19-plus category; Maple Ridge rider Steve Devantier, winner of the men’s master’s (30-39 years old) race; Port Moody’s Jacob Rodgers, who took top spot among men 40-49 years old; Julie Phoenix, in the 40-49 women’s race; and Sheldon Orr of Surrey, who was first in men’s 50-plus division, just ahead of Tyler Dumont.

In the youth races – which preceeded the elite and masters categories earlier Sunday morning – winners included Rhett Bates (U13 boys), Geza Rodgers (U13 girls), Nicholas Knight (U17 boys), Cam McCallum (U15 boys), Stuart Bestbier (novice men), Ella MacDonald (U19 amateur women), Sienna Dickson (U17 girls) and Marin Lowe (U15 girls).