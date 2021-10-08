They’re back! The Giants will be back on the ice tonight at 7:30 p.m. (Giants/Special to Black Press Media)

TONIGHT: Giants play first at home game in 20 months

In game two of the 2021-22 season, G-Men take on Prince George at Langley Events Centre Friday night

They’re back!

It’s been 20 months since the Giants have been able to play on home ice at Langley Events Centre, but that is about to change tonight.

The G-Men take on the Prince George Cougars on Friday, Oct. 8, with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m.

The Giant opened the season last weekend with a 5-0 victory over the Royals in Victoria.

Now, they’re gearing up to play their first game at home in since Feb. 28, 2020.

Given the current provincial health guidelines in British Columbia, the Vancouver Giants can currently host up to 50 per cent crowd capacity. That means the Giants will be working with the Langley Events Centre and the provincial health authority to ensure a safe, welcoming space for all in attendance.

A note to all fans:

• Proof of vaccination is required upon entry to the Langley Events Centre.

• Masks are mandatory in all public spaces for all non on-ice participants.

• Anybody in attendance must practise safe social distancing.

Their next home game is Saturday, Oct. 16, when they take on the Kamloops Blazers at LEC.

Tickets range from $23 to $44 each, and are available online.

