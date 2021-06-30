The athlete said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding. (Instagram/Kim Gaucher)

The athlete said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding. (Instagram/Kim Gaucher)

Tokyo Olympics allowing B.C. athlete to bring her nursing daughter to Games

Kim Gaucher, a member of Canada’s women’s basketball team from Mission, will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo

Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo.

The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada’s women’s basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding.

RELATED: Canadian basketball player may be forced to choose between infant daughter, 2020 Tokyo Olympics

“We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games,” the IOC says in a statement. “We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children.”

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Gaucher will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Olympics

Previous story
VIDEO: For Olympic Games, Surrey field hockey players are thrilled to train at Tamanawis ‘home’ park
Next story
Vancouver Giants draft Swedish goaltender Jesper Vikman.

Just Posted

Scott Wheatley, executive director of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, and Rebecca Smith, advocacy chair and vice president of the Chamber, issued statements June 28 about Canada Day and the recent increase in municipal taxes. (Photos: Submitted)
‘Punishing increases’ in city taxes says Cloverdale Chamber director

The Harmony project is proposed for the current site of Peninsula Estates, in the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
New public hearing set for South Surrey inclusive-housing project

Patricia Mulvaney received enough donations of water and other drinks to fill her van to the hilt Tuesday (June 29, 2021). The fluids were delivered to Surrey Urban Mission Society. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Car-load of drink donations collected at South Surrey drive-thru

Phoenix Society distributing water to the homeless and at-risk community over the weekend. (Photo: Phoenix Society/Twitter)
4,500 bottles of water donated for Surrey’s homeless, but more needed through the summer