Titans collect toys for Surrey Christmas Bureau

White Rock-South Surrey football association to deliver five tubs of donations this week

Members of the White Rock-South Surrey Titans have donated five tubs of toys for the Surrey Christmas Bureau. (Contributed photo)

With no games or practices to be held, members of the White Rock-South Surrey Titans focused on off-field endeavours instead – like collecting toys for the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

Over the past two weeks, the minor-football association – which saw its season end a few weeks early due to the province’s new COVID-19 restrictions – asked players and their families to donate new, packaged toys for the bureau – everything from remote-control cars, dolls and action figured to Nerf toys.

With physical-distancing protocols in place, the items were dropped off Sunday at the Titans’ equipment room, and today (Dec. 14) five large tubs of toys are set to be delivered to the Christmas Bureau.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau is located at 13853 104 Ave., having moved to that location in October after the toy depot’s original site – the old Stardust roller rink building – was damaged by thieves.

In late November, bureau organizers put out a plea for donations.

“Toys, toys, toys,” bureau boss Lisa Werring told Black Press Media at the time.

“We need toys. We’re already in the distribution phase and we’re running through our inventory from last year very quickly. We need toys for all ages, but unusually this year, we need toys for both boys and girls in the age 9 to 12 category.”



