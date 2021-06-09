Justin Sourdif was named both the B.C. Division player of the year and the top scorer, goaltender Trent Miner earned goaltender of the year honours and defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was named the defenceman of the year. (Giants/special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Sourdif was named both the B.C. Division player of the year and the top scorer, goaltender Trent Miner earned goaltender of the year honours and defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was named the defenceman of the year. (Giants/special to Langley Advance Times)

Three Vancouver Giants win four player of the year awards

B.C. Division awards announced by WHL

Three members of the Langley-based Vancouver Giants won four B.C. Division player of the year awards.

Justin Sourdif was named both player of the year and top scorer, while defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was named defenceman of the Year, and netminder Trent Miner earned goaltender of the year honours.

Justin Sourdif led all B.C. Division skaters with 34 points and 23 assists. He added a +10 rating, nine power play points and five shorthanded points. The 2020 draftee of the Florida Panthers recorded points in 17 of the Giants 22 games in 2020-21 and had one-or-more points in 10 of those games. In 147 career regular season games with Vancouver, Justin Sourdif has managed 60 goals and 74 assists for 134 points.

Alex Kannok Leipert led all B.C. Division defencemen with 18 points and seven goals. The two-year captain of the G-Men also added five power play goals and 10 total power play points. His seven goals were tied for third most among all WHL defencemen and his +8 rating was third among all Giants defencemen. All 219 of Alex Kannok Leipert’s career WHL regular season games were played in a Giants uniform.

Trent Miner finished tied for first in the Western Hockey League with four shutouts. In 15 games this season, he posted a 7-8 record and finished second in the B.C. Division with both a 2.16 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Trent Miner started his season with 234 minutes and 31 seconds of shutout hockey – A new franchise record for the Vancouver Giants.

Miner has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche who drafted him in Round 7 of the 2019 NHL Draft.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants to pick 11th in first round of 2021 player draft

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Previous story
Play ball! Game on for Cloverdale ball players

Just Posted

A pitcher for the Cloverdale Reds hurls a ball toward a Phillies’ batter in a Mosquito (U11) division game at Cloverdale Ball Park June 8. Since game play was reinstated May 25, volunteers have been working around the clock and kids have been playing games seven days a week. (Photo submitted by John Braaten)
Play ball! Game on for Cloverdale ball players

Smiles on the faces of players around Cloverdale diamonds

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
For SuperChefs’ free summer camps on Zoom, puppet helps teach kids about cooking

Surrey-based non-profit creates program with help of ‘Sesame Street’ vet

The family of 19-year-old Tanner Krupa, whose body was found in Surrey in 2017, is appealing for new information with the creation of a website, whathappenedtotanner.com. (Photo: whathappenedtotanner.com)
Website seeks new information nearly 4 years after teen found dead in Surrey

The body of Tanner Krupa, 19, was found in the 6900-block of 127A Street on Aug. 20, 2017

The Duke of Edinburgh Award ceremony May 25, 2019 at Government House in Victoria. This year’s Silver Awards are to be presented virtually on June 10, 2021. (Duke of Edinburgh Award BC & Yukon Division/Flickr)
Surrey students’ ‘infinite potential’ to be celebrated with Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Virtual ceremony set for June 10 – the late Duke’s 100th birthday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via AP.
New ‘Surrey Pulse Survey’ reveals local businesses top pandemic concerns

This is Surrey Board of Trade’s third such survey

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas in Kelowna. (Black Press Media files)
Landmark Cinemas’ 13 movie theatres opening next week in B.C.

Movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, as part of the province’s COVID restart plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan walks to the rose garden at the B.C. legislature, June 16, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys

Premier John Horgan accepts Indigenous demand to pause

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

Justin Sourdif was named both the B.C. Division player of the year and the top scorer, goaltender Trent Miner earned goaltender of the year honours and defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was named the defenceman of the year. (Giants/special to Langley Advance Times)
Three Vancouver Giants win four player of the year awards

B.C. Division awards announced by WHL

Most Read