Three Vancouver Giants win four player of the year awards

Three members of the Langley-based Vancouver Giants won four B.C. Division player of the year awards.

Justin Sourdif was named both player of the year and top scorer, while defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert was named defenceman of the Year, and netminder Trent Miner earned goaltender of the year honours.

Justin Sourdif led all B.C. Division skaters with 34 points and 23 assists. He added a +10 rating, nine power play points and five shorthanded points. The 2020 draftee of the Florida Panthers recorded points in 17 of the Giants 22 games in 2020-21 and had one-or-more points in 10 of those games. In 147 career regular season games with Vancouver, Justin Sourdif has managed 60 goals and 74 assists for 134 points.

Alex Kannok Leipert led all B.C. Division defencemen with 18 points and seven goals. The two-year captain of the G-Men also added five power play goals and 10 total power play points. His seven goals were tied for third most among all WHL defencemen and his +8 rating was third among all Giants defencemen. All 219 of Alex Kannok Leipert’s career WHL regular season games were played in a Giants uniform.

Trent Miner finished tied for first in the Western Hockey League with four shutouts. In 15 games this season, he posted a 7-8 record and finished second in the B.C. Division with both a 2.16 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Trent Miner started his season with 234 minutes and 31 seconds of shutout hockey – A new franchise record for the Vancouver Giants.

Miner has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche who drafted him in Round 7 of the 2019 NHL Draft.

