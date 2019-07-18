Former Team Canada outfielder Melanie Matthews (left) and longtime Canada Cup chair Greg Timm (right) have both been inducted into the Softball Canada Hall of Fame, alongside Surrey umpire Christman Lee. (File photos)

Three from Surrey inducted into Softball Canada Hall of Fame

Greg Timm, Melanie Matthews and Christman Lee part of 2019 induction class

Softball Canada has announced its most recent hall of fame class – and there’s a very distinct Surrey flavour among the new inductees.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Softball Canada announced that Greg Timm, the longtime organizer of the Canada Cup; Melanie Matthews, a former power-hitting Team Canada outfielder and alumnus of both the Surrey Storm and White Rock Renegades programs; and longtime umpire Christman Lee would be inducted into the national organization’s hall of fame.

Two other Lower Mainland residents round out the 2019 induction class – former Simon Fraser University and national women’s team coach Mike Renney, and Coquitlam Brian Van Os.

Timm is currently the chair of the committee that not only runs the annual Canada Cup tournament at Softball City, but also next month’s 2019 Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier. He has been involved in the Canada Cup since its inception in 1992, serving as vice-chair until 2008, when he took over top duties from Glen Todd, who is also a member of Softball Canada’s Hall of Fame.

• READ ALSO: Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Timm – the longtime president of the Renegades fastpitch association – was also the driving force behind the push to bring the 2016 Women’s World Softball Championships to Surrey. He also served as chair of that event.

Matthews, meanwhile, is a name familiar to longtime fans of both the Canada Cup and Canadian softball as a whole. The Earl Marriott Secondary grad spent nearly a decade with the Canadian national program, beginning in 2003 as a key member of the junior women’s team, before moving on to the Canada Elite team in 2005 and a year later, the senior national squad.

A Softball Canada news released called Matthews “one of the Canadian Women’s National Team’s best hitters of all-time.”

Her impact with the national squad was immediate upon making the leap from the Elite team. At the 2006 World Championships, she led the team with 20 hits and a .667 batting average. In total, she played in three world championships – 2010 and 2012 in addition to her ‘06 debut – while also donning the Maple Leaf for two Pan American Games (2007 and 2011) and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where Canada finished fourth.

In her three world championships combined, she had what Softball Canada called an “eye-popping” batting average of .460.

Matthews was inducted into the Softball BC Hall of Fame in 2016.

Christman Lee, who retired from umpiring in 2009, had a 31-year career in softball – both on and off the field.

He umpired at a number of major international tournaments – the 1996 Men’s Softball World Championships and two Pan American Games – in addition to five Canadian Championships. He also worked 14 Canada Cup events in South Surrey.

At Canadian championships, he was served at different times as umpire-in-chief or deputy umpire-in-chief.

Lee was inducted into the Softball BC Hall of Fame in 2011.

The new inductees will be officially added to the hall during Softball Canada’s annual general meeting, set for Nov. 14-16 in Richmond.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club
Next story
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Just Posted

Mother’s death causes singer to cancel Surrey Fusion Festival performance

Revised schedule released with Mankirt Aulakh replacing Sharry Mann

New day camp for Surrey children living with cancer, blood disorders

West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation running another session at Surrey school

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

TONIGHT: Eagle Eyes to headline Concerts for the Pier in White Rock

East Beach event to feature The Fab Fourever

Toilet, bathtub among junk dumped behind Scott Road thrift store, costing operators money

‘I wish people would appreciate what we do, and not dump their stuff,’ frustrated manager says

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Most Read