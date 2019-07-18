Three from Surrey inducted into Softball Canada Hall of Fame

Former Team Canada outfielder Melanie Matthews (left) and longtime Canada Cup chair Greg Timm (right) have both been inducted into the Softball Canada Hall of Fame, alongside Surrey umpire Christman Lee. (File photos)

Softball Canada has announced its most recent hall of fame class – and there’s a very distinct Surrey flavour among the new inductees.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Softball Canada announced that Greg Timm, the longtime organizer of the Canada Cup; Melanie Matthews, a former power-hitting Team Canada outfielder and alumnus of both the Surrey Storm and White Rock Renegades programs; and longtime umpire Christman Lee would be inducted into the national organization’s hall of fame.

Two other Lower Mainland residents round out the 2019 induction class – former Simon Fraser University and national women’s team coach Mike Renney, and Coquitlam Brian Van Os.

Timm is currently the chair of the committee that not only runs the annual Canada Cup tournament at Softball City, but also next month’s 2019 Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier. He has been involved in the Canada Cup since its inception in 1992, serving as vice-chair until 2008, when he took over top duties from Glen Todd, who is also a member of Softball Canada’s Hall of Fame.

Timm – the longtime president of the Renegades fastpitch association – was also the driving force behind the push to bring the 2016 Women’s World Softball Championships to Surrey. He also served as chair of that event.

Matthews, meanwhile, is a name familiar to longtime fans of both the Canada Cup and Canadian softball as a whole. The Earl Marriott Secondary grad spent nearly a decade with the Canadian national program, beginning in 2003 as a key member of the junior women’s team, before moving on to the Canada Elite team in 2005 and a year later, the senior national squad.

A Softball Canada news released called Matthews “one of the Canadian Women’s National Team’s best hitters of all-time.”

Her impact with the national squad was immediate upon making the leap from the Elite team. At the 2006 World Championships, she led the team with 20 hits and a .667 batting average. In total, she played in three world championships – 2010 and 2012 in addition to her ‘06 debut – while also donning the Maple Leaf for two Pan American Games (2007 and 2011) and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where Canada finished fourth.

In her three world championships combined, she had what Softball Canada called an “eye-popping” batting average of .460.

Matthews was inducted into the Softball BC Hall of Fame in 2016.

Christman Lee, who retired from umpiring in 2009, had a 31-year career in softball – both on and off the field.

He umpired at a number of major international tournaments – the 1996 Men’s Softball World Championships and two Pan American Games – in addition to five Canadian Championships. He also worked 14 Canada Cup events in South Surrey.

At Canadian championships, he was served at different times as umpire-in-chief or deputy umpire-in-chief.

Lee was inducted into the Softball BC Hall of Fame in 2011.

The new inductees will be officially added to the hall during Softball Canada’s annual general meeting, set for Nov. 14-16 in Richmond.



