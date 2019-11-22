Three Earl Marriott football players named to provincial all-star team

Sam La Roue is one of three Earl Marriott Mariners varsity football players named recently to the provincial all-star team. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Three members of Earl Marriott Secondary’s varsity football have earned provincial all-star recognition – the first time in more than a decade that more than two players from the team have been so honoured.

Quarterback Sam La Roue, offensive tackle Jason Wang and linebacker Byron Ruvalcaba were all recently named to the 2019 B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association’s triple-A all-star team.

The three honorees are the most that Earl Marriott – which has had a football program since 2005 – has had at that level since 2008, when two players, Ben Christy and Kyler Parkes, were named provincial all-stars.

“It’s more than we’ve ever had – it’s been awhile since we had two – so it’s pretty neat,” said EMS head Michael Mackay-Dunn.

South Delta quarterback Ben McDonald was named the provincial offensive MVP, while other all-stars included Seaquam Secondary offensive lineman Jaskirat Sanghera and Lord Tweedsmuir defensive lineman Kyle Todd.

The B.C. all-star game is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2 p.m. at B.C. Place during provincial championship weekend. The day before, teams will practise at Cloverdale Athletic Park, while an all-star banquet is scheduled for Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.

All three were also named Pacific Conference all-stars, as well, alongside three other Mariners – receiver Isaiah Edwards, defensive lineman Erich Mueller and defensive back Dean Meurrens. Mueller was also named the most oustanding Grade 11 player on defence.

As well, La Roue, Ruvalcaba and Meurrens were also selected to play in the Nissan All-Canadian Game, which is set for Calgary this weekend as part of the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup weekend. The trio will also get to attend the Grey Cup.

“I’m really proud of the kids,” Mackay-Dunn said of his slew of all-stars.



