The BC Lions Uproar Dance Team is looking for new members. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, with choreographed dance auditions taking place March 12 in White Rock. (BC Lions Uproar photo/Facebook)

Think you can dance? BC Lions Uproar Dance team wants you

Interested applicants encouraged to register online for chance to audition in person

If you love to dance, the BC Lions Uproar Dance Team wants to know.

Registration for the 2023 application and audition process is now open, with choreographed dance team auditions to be held in White Rock on March 12.

The first step is for interested applicants to apply online with a video (maximum is one minute) that “showcases the dancer’s abilities to dance,” according to the BC Lions website. Video application opened on Feb. 3 and closes March 8.

Accepted applicants, who will be contacted prior, will advance to the in-person auditions, to be held on Sunday, March 12 at Spiral Dance, 1471 Stayte Rd., White Rock.

After the choreographed dance team auditions, finalist interviews will take place by appointment at the BC Lions training facility, 10605 City Parkway, Surrey, on March 13.

STAGE 3: Finalist Interviews

READ ALSO: White Rock’s Sean Whyte returns to kick for BC Lions after a solid CFL season back home

In order to audition, dancers must:

• Have graduated high school and be over the age of 19 as of June 1, 2023.

• Choreographed dance team members must have a minimum of 7 years dance training.

• If contacted for an in-person audition, dancers must wear athletic gear and athletic shoes. Anyone not wearing the required attire will be asked to change.

• Dancers should have make-up and hair styled as if you were performing at the stadium on game day.

• It is expected that you will be in good physical condition and that you have a high level of dance experience.

• Dancers are not restricted by gender. All welcome.

• Most importantly, come with a positive attitude, work hard, and have fun!

Choreographed Dance Team judging criteria:

• Danceability

• Showmanship and crowd appeal (personality projection, enthusiasm, energy)

• Poise

• Interviews (finalists only)

Visit the team’s website for more information.

