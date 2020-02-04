Team Macdonald wins B.C. wheelchair curling provincial title in Cloverdale

Team Macdonald smiles after winning the gold medal game at the B.C. provincial wheelchair curling championships Feb. 2 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Submitted)
Team Macdonald throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Skip Bob Macdonald (left) plays against skip Darryl Neighbour during the wheelchair curling provincial championships at Cloverdale Curling Club Feb. 1 (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Team Neighbour throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Bob Macdonald throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Darryl Neighbour throws a rock during action Feb 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Skip Darryl Neighbour (left) plays against skip Bob Macdonald during the wheelchair curling provincial championships at Cloverdale Curling Club Feb. 1 (Photo: Malin Jordan)

There is a new wheelchair curling provincial championship team this year.

On Feb. 2, Team Macdonald downed defending champs Team Neighbour to take the gold medal game in the 2020 B.C. Wheelchair Championships in Cloverdale.

“I had a great team behind me,” said skip Bob Macdonald. “We shook things up and tried a few different players and it was a great team effort.”

Macdonald said his team is looking forward to getting to Quebec and playing in the national championships.

Team Macdonald features Bob Macdonald (Tunnel Town/Marpole), Alison Duddy (Quesnel), Gary Cormack (Cloverdale) and Vince Miele (Tunnel Town/Marpole/Richmond).

The team downed the defending champ Team Neighbour in a close final, outlasting them 6-5 by scoring one rock in the final end. Team Neighbour was comprised of two gold medal winning Paralympians, Darryl Neighbour from Richmond and Ina Forrest from Armstrong.

Macdonald said all the tourney games were pretty close, even the final end of the final game, where his squad forced Neighbour to try and make a very difficult shot in the final end.

The Macdonald rink now heads to nationals April 25-30 in Boucherville, Que.

Zosia Ettenberg of Langley won the B.C. wheelchair curling championship’s inaugural sportsmanship award.

The Neighbour rink, rounded out by third Ellis Tull (Nanaimo), second Frank LaBounty (Prince George), lead Janice Ing (Vancouver), fifth Ina Forrest (Armstrong), and coach Vic Shimizu, won the silver medal.

Team Austgarden, featuring Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Rick Robinson (Surrey), Marney Smithies (Delta), Tracy Boyd (Langley) and coach Sharon Morrison, were awarded the bronze medal.

Zosia Ettenberg skipped a team into fourth place. Robert Pullen played third, Jeff Smithies played second and Mildred Thomas played lead.

The full draw results can be found here.

Anyone interested in trying wheelchair curling can visit the Delta Thistle Curling Club on Fridays. Visit deltathistle.ca for more info.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Just Posted

Claire Trevena speaking at Surrey Board of Trade event

She’s expected to tackle topics like ‘ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field’

Criminal Code offences in Surrey dropped by six per cent, RCMP say

Criminal Code offences dropped to 11,472 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 12,173 in the third

Comedy cancelled in Surrey for use of ‘blackface’ caught in misunderstanding

Touring production ‘Im Hussein: Double Trouble’ rescheduled for March date at Bell theatre

Team Macdonald wins B.C. wheelchair curling provincial title in Cloverdale

New champs will held to Quebec for Canadian championships April 25-30

Surrey and Abbotsford hospitals ‘targeted’ for pay parking profit, activist says

John Buss, of HospitalPayParking.ca, says it’s ‘way out of whack’

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Vancouver-area home sales rebound from last year as prices inch downward

2020 began with fewer homes listed for sale than is typical for this time of year

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Most Read