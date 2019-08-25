Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

Team Canada flexed its strength at the opening game of the 2019 Softball Americas Qualifier.

Canada took an early lead against Cuba Sunday evening on the first day of action for the Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 tournament.

Going into the second inning with a 2-0 lead, Canada cycled through the order, scoring 15 runs on 9 hits in the second.

The game was called under the mercy rule by the third inning, with a 17-0 score.

RELATED: Schedule released for Americas Olympic Softball Qualifier

RELATED: Olympic berths on line as South Surrey softball qualifier begins

Previous story
Young South Surrey soccer player follows dream to England

Just Posted

Team Canada delivers 17-0 victory on first day of Olympic qualifier tournament

Canada scored 15 runs in the second inning

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

TONIGHT: Team Canada’s road to the Olympic Games kicks off in South Surrey

Team Canada will play Cuba at 7:30 p.m., Softball City

Young South Surrey soccer player follows dream to England

Hugo Patel Thompson, 13, hopes to one day play for Chelsea

City Dream Centres hands out 1,000 backpacks at back to school event in Surrey

This is the fifth year the charity is hosting the event in the city

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Border crossings across Lower Mainland seeing lengthy delays

Sumas, Peace Arch and Surrey-Blaine border crossings seeing long wait times

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Most Read